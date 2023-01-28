Quiz: How well do you know Steven Spielberg's films?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
LEGENDARY HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans was released in Irish cinemas this week.
The coming-of-age drama tells the story of a young boy who dreams of being a filmmaker, and is heavily influenced by the veteran director’s own childhood.
Spielberg received his ninth Best Director nomination at the Oscars this week for The Fabelmans, putting him in joint place with Martin Scorsese for the most nominations in the directing category for a living person.
The 76-year-old has directed some of the best-known films of all time, from Schindler’s List and E.T. to Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park.
But how well do you remember them? Test yourself and find out.
