# Test Yourself
Quiz: How well do you know Steven Spielberg's films?
The filmmaker received his ninth Best Director Oscar nomination this week.
3.6k
3
28 minutes ago

LEGENDARY HOLLYWOOD DIRECTOR Steven Spielberg’s latest film The Fabelmans was released in Irish cinemas this week.

The coming-of-age drama tells the story of a young boy who dreams of being a filmmaker, and is heavily influenced by the veteran director’s own childhood.

Spielberg received his ninth Best Director nomination at the Oscars this week for The Fabelmans, putting him in joint place with Martin Scorsese for the most nominations in the directing category for a living person.

The 76-year-old has directed some of the best-known films of all time, from Schindler’s List and E.T. to Raiders of the Lost Ark and Jurassic Park.

But how well do you remember them? Test yourself and find out.

In Jurassic Park, which of these dinosaurs is the first to appear on screen?
Alamy
Triceratops
Brachiosaurus

Tyrannosaurus
Velociraptor
What is the name of the little boy that finds E.T. The Extra Terrestrial in his garden in the 1982 classic?
Alamy
Michael
Sammy

Elliot
Greg
The iconic opening scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark sees Indiana Jones trying to recover a golden idol from a booby-trapped temple. Which of these traps does he not encounter?
Alamy
Poison darts
Swinging blades

Giant boulder
Bottomless pit
Released in 1975, Jaws became the highest grossing film of all time and changed the way people look at sharks. What was the name of the town where the film is set?
Alamy
Amity Island
Blair Island

Harbour Island
Shark Island
In 2021 Spielberg released a remake of the famous musical West Side Story, 60 years after the original was released. In the film, the rival gangs fighting over turf are the Jets and who?
Alamy
Sharks
Bears

Hawks
Wolves
Composer John Williams has been scoring Steven Spielberg's films for almost 50 years. Which of these did Williams not provide the music for?
Alamy
The Post
Alamy
War Horse

Alamy
Lincoln
Alamy
Bridge of Spies
In Close Encounters of the Third Kind, which of these does Richard Dreyfuss's character Neary use to sculpt into a model of the Devil's Tower?
Alamy
Shaving cream
Mashed potatoes

Clay
All of them
Liam Neeson received an Oscar nomination for Best Actor for his performance as Oskar Schindler in Schindler's List. Which actor played Schindler's accountant, Itzhak Stern?
Alamy
Ben Kingsley
Dustin Hoffman

Ralph Fiennes
Daniel Day Lewis
In Catch Me If You Can, which of these professions does con man Frank Abagnale not pose as?
Alamy
A pilot
A soldier

A doctor
A teacher
Finally, Spielberg has won two Best Director Oscars. One was for Schindler's List, but which other film won him the golden statuette?
Alamy
Jaws
Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Saving Private Ryan
The Post
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Pawsitively perfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Almost purrfect!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Flippin' good!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Baaaaaaad!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Shell of a bad effort.
Share your result:

Author
Jane Moore
jane@thejournal.ie
@janemoore__
