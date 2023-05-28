Advertisement

Sunday 28 May 2023
HBO
# Succession
Quiz: How much do you know about HBO’s Succession?
Succession’s final episode airs in the early hours of Monday morning.
677
0
9 minutes ago

HBO’S CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED Succession is coming to an end.

The series follows the Roy family, a media dynasty not too dissimilar to the likes of the Murdochs or Maxwells.

The critically acclaimed Succession is created by Peep Show’s Jesse Armstrong, with Hollywood heavyweights like Adam McKay and Will Ferrell executive producing (Connor’s wife is named Willa Ferreyra, an apparent nod to Will Ferrell).

Ahead of the show’s finale in the early hours of Monday morning, we want to test your knowledge on the Roy clan.

SEASON FOUR SPOILER AHEAD

Logan Roy, the patriarch of the family who is played by Brian Cox, celebrates his 80th birthday in the show’s first episode. Logan Roy was 80, but how old was Cox at the time this episode aired back in June of 2018?
Craig Blankenhorn/HBO
80
72

76
68
In January 2022, the show’s writers made the huge decision that Logan Roy would die. Whose name was used as a code to keep "Logan dies" a secret?
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Mickael Chavet / Project Daybreak / Alamy Stock Photo
Leonardo DiCaprio
Collection Christophel / Alamy Stock Photo
Larry David

The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo
Lena Dunham
North Wind Picture Archives / Alamy Stock Photo
Leonardo da Vinci
What real life New York building houses the plush Waystar offices?
Macall B. Polay/HBO
RZUS_Images / Alamy Stock Photo
World Trade Centre
Susanne Pommer / Alamy Stock Photo
Empire State Building

Kent101 / Stockimo / Alamy Stock Photo
Rockefeller center
Brownstock / Alamy Stock Photo
Chrysler Building
Jeremy Strong was originally approached to play the role of Roman, but what character was Kieran Culkin originally slated to portray?
Macall Polay/HBO
Kendall
Conor

Greg
Tom
At the prompting of Brian Cox, media magnate Logan Roy is a Scotsman from Dundee. Where was he originally due to hail from?
Peter Kramer/HBO
London
Quebec

New York
Dublin
Jeremy Strong’s Kendall entertained us in Season Two with a rap that paid homage to his father, featuring the line, “L to the OG, Dude be the OG”. Who texted Strong to compliment him on his rapping skills after the episode aired?
Macall B. Polay/HBO
Brigette Supernova / Alamy Stock Photo
Jay Z
The Photo Access / Alamy Stock Photo
Kanye West

TT News Agency / Alamy Stock Photo
Frank Ocean
Gonzales Photo / Alamy Stock Photo
Cardi B
In one episode, Roman’s lock screen on his phone is revealed to be a picture of himself giving his sister Shiv the middle finger. What is the caller ID photo that Shiv is shown to use for her father in Season Three?
Macall Polay/HBO
PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Adolf Hitler
Xinhua / Alamy Stock Photo
Kim Jong Un

Keystone Press / Alamy Stock Photo
Saddam Hussein
World History Archive / Alamy Stock Photo
Osama Bin Laden
Brian Cox has said one of the show’s characters are “almost indistinguishable” from the actor who portrays them. Which character was he talking about?
Claudette Barius/HBO
Shiv
Macall Polay/HBO
Kendall

Claudette Barius/HBO
Roman
Macall B. Polay/ HBO
Greg
Succession’s creator Jesse Armstrong has insisted that the Roys aren’t the Murdochs. Despite this, Jeremy Strong copies an apparent trait of Rupert Murdoch’s son James to get in the right headspace for the role. What does he do?
horst friedrichs / Alamy Stock Photo
Tie his shoes extremely tight
Listen to the Beastie Boys

Wears expensive jewellery
Freestyle raps
Nicholas Braun’s Cousin Greg towers a full nine inches above Jeremy Strong’s Kendall. How tall is Cousin Greg?
David Russell/HBO
6'5
6'6

6'7
6'8
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Macall B. Polay/HBO
You scored out of !
Logan Roy
You're the 'L to the OG'

David Russell/HBO
You scored out of !
Shiv
You're GoJo-ing place

Macall Polay/HBO
You scored out of !
Kendall
You're underlined (or crossed out)

Macall Polay/HBO
You scored out of !
Conor
Soon to be polling over 1%


Diarmuid Pepper
