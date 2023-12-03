Advertisement

Sunday 3 December 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Shane MacGowan, pictured, died on Thursday aged 65.
the Pogues

Quiz: How well do you know The Pogues?

President Michael D Higgins described Shane MacGowan as “one of music’s greatest lyricists”.
7.5k
3
1 hour ago

TRIBUTES WERE PAID to Shane MacGowan this week after his death was announced on Thursday.

Announcing the passing of her husband, Victoria Mary Clarke, said Shane “meant the world to her”.

The sentiment was shared among many fans and public figures who voiced their sorrow for the loss of the frontman of the Irish Folk group ‘The Pogues’.

Tonight, we’re asking: How well do you know The Pogues?

In what year did The Pogues begin?
irishrockers.com
1978
1980

1977
1982
Who were the original six members of The Pogues?
irishrockers.com
Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Terry Woods, Jem Finer, Daryl Hunt
Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Jamie Clarke, Dave Coulter, James McNally

Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Cáit O'Riordan, James Fearnley, Jem Finer
Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Philip Chevron, Daryl Hunt, Dave Coulter
What inspired the name 'The Pogues'?
Alamy
Póg mo thóin
The band blew kisses into the crowd

A mix of 'punk' and 'rogue'
It sounded Irish
Who features on the band's beloved Christmas song "Fairytale of New York"?
Alamy
Kirsty MacColl
Beyoncé

Christina Aguilera
Sinéad O'Connor
In the same song, what does Shane MacGowan do with the woman's dreams after he takes them?
Delivers them to children for Christmas
Sells them

Puts them in the bin
Puts them with his own
According to Shane MacGowan, what was one of the main reasons The Pogues originally broke up in 1996?
Alamy
Their album failed to reach the charts
The band wouldn't let him air pro-Republican views in songs

No one was going to their gigs
Their label refused the fund them
How many years was it until the band got back together?
Ten years
Five years

Four years
They never got back together
Shane had a blog with 'The Guardian' during the band's 2006 tour. What was it called?
Shane's Blog
Shane's Yule Blog

The Pogues on Tour
Inside The Pogues
Which one of these instruments did NOT feature in the band's 11 commonly used ones?
Alamy
The spoons
Alamy
Harmonia

Alamy
Tin Whistle
Alamy
Saxophone
In one of his last times on the show Shane MacGowan joined John Sheahan, Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill, Imelda and Finbar Furey to sing what song on The Late Late Show?
RTÉ
Fairytale of New York
Raglan Road

A Rainy Night In Soho
A Pair of Brown Eyes
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
A member of The Pogues
You're in the band.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
A member of The Dubliners
Nice one.
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Jack's Hero
Too-ra-loo, Too-ra-loo!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Seasonal Listener
Fairytale of New York - covered the basics, what else?
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Sally MacLeanne
Sad to say... you've got some listening to do still!
Share your result:

