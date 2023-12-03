Quiz: How well do you know The Pogues?

TRIBUTES WERE PAID to Shane MacGowan this week after his death was announced on Thursday.

Announcing the passing of her husband, Victoria Mary Clarke, said Shane “meant the world to her”.

Advertisement

The sentiment was shared among many fans and public figures who voiced their sorrow for the loss of the frontman of the Irish Folk group ‘The Pogues’.

Tonight, we’re asking: How well do you know The Pogues?

In what year did The Pogues begin? irishrockers.com 1978 1980

1977 1982 Who were the original six members of The Pogues? irishrockers.com Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Terry Woods, Jem Finer, Daryl Hunt Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Jamie Clarke, Dave Coulter, James McNally

Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Cáit O'Riordan, James Fearnley, Jem Finer Shane MacGowan, Andrew Ranken, Spider Stacey, Philip Chevron, Daryl Hunt, Dave Coulter What inspired the name 'The Pogues'? Alamy Póg mo thóin The band blew kisses into the crowd

A mix of 'punk' and 'rogue' It sounded Irish Who features on the band's beloved Christmas song "Fairytale of New York"? Alamy Kirsty MacColl Beyoncé

Christina Aguilera Sinéad O'Connor In the same song, what does Shane MacGowan do with the woman's dreams after he takes them? Delivers them to children for Christmas Sells them

Puts them in the bin Puts them with his own According to Shane MacGowan, what was one of the main reasons The Pogues originally broke up in 1996? Alamy Their album failed to reach the charts The band wouldn't let him air pro-Republican views in songs

No one was going to their gigs Their label refused the fund them How many years was it until the band got back together? Ten years Five years

Four years They never got back together Shane had a blog with 'The Guardian' during the band's 2006 tour. What was it called? Shane's Blog Shane's Yule Blog

The Pogues on Tour Inside The Pogues Which one of these instruments did NOT feature in the band's 11 commonly used ones? Alamy The spoons Alamy Harmonia

Alamy Tin Whistle Alamy Saxophone In one of his last times on the show Shane MacGowan joined John Sheahan, Glen Hansard, Lisa O'Neill, Imelda and Finbar Furey to sing what song on The Late Late Show? RTÉ Fairytale of New York Raglan Road

A Rainy Night In Soho A Pair of Brown Eyes Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! A member of The Pogues You're in the band. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! A member of The Dubliners Nice one. Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Jack's Hero Too-ra-loo, Too-ra-loo! Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Seasonal Listener Fairytale of New York - covered the basics, what else? Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! Sally MacLeanne Sad to say... you've got some listening to do still! Share your result: Share