Quiz: How well do you know The Pogues?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TRIBUTES WERE PAID to Shane MacGowan this week after his death was announced on Thursday.
Announcing the passing of her husband, Victoria Mary Clarke, said Shane “meant the world to her”.
The sentiment was shared among many fans and public figures who voiced their sorrow for the loss of the frontman of the Irish Folk group ‘The Pogues’.
Tonight, we’re asking: How well do you know The Pogues?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site