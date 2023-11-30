'One of music’s greatest lyricists': Tributes paid to 'genius' Shane MacGowan

TRIBUTES HAVE POURED in for influential musician Shane McGowan, who passed away today at age 65.

He is best-known for being frontman of celtic-punk band The Pogues, who had hits such as Dirty Old Town and Fairytale of New York.

In a statement today, President Michael D. Higgins described MacGowan as “one of music’s greatest lyricists”.

“So many of his songs would be perfectly crafted poems, if that would not have deprived us of the opportunity to hear him sing them,” he said.

“The genius of Shane’s contribution includes the fact that his songs capture within them, as Shane would put it, the measure of our dreams – of so many worlds, and particularly those of love, of the emigrant experience and of facing the challenges of that experience with authenticity and courage, and of living and seeing the sides of life that so many turn away from.

“His words have connected Irish people all over the globe to their culture and history, encompassing so many human emotions in the most poetic of ways.”

President Higgins also paid tribute to MacGowan’s mother folk singer Therese, who died in 2017, but “inspired in Shane the love of Irish music and traditions”.

MacGowan’s birthday, Christmas Day, Higgins said, suggests it was “some form of destiny which led Shane to writing Fairytale of New York”.

The President presented MacGowan with a lifetime achievement award in 2018 to mark MacGowan’s 60th birthday.

Advertisement

MacGowan was born in Kent, England in December 1957, to Irish parents.

He lived briefly in Tipperary as a young child before the family moved back to England when he was six.

In his career, he was heavily influenced by bands like The Clash and others in the emerging British punk scene of the 1970s, as well as by his Irish heritage.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin paid tribute to MacGowan in the Dáil today.

“I want to express my deepest sympathies to the wife and family of Shane MacGowan,” he said.

“An iconic musician who I think blended many different musical disciplines and genres … Ar dheis de go raibh a anam.”

Fans around the world have shared their favourite songs and memories from the frontman on social media.

‘O Captain! My Captain! Our fearful trip is done..’ pic.twitter.com/YnkreXRmYB — Spider Stacy (@spiderstacy) November 30, 2023

The Pogues issued a statement on X, formerly Twitter, confirming their former singer died at 3am this morning with his wife and family by his side.

“Prayers and the last rites were read which gave comfort to his family,” the statement added.

Read Next Related Reads Pogues frontman and songwriter Shane MacGowan has died aged 65 Fairytale of New York: 'The boys of the NYPD Choir never actually sang Galway Bay, until now' Michael D presents Shane McGowan with lifetime award on emotional evening

“He is survived by his wife Victoria, his sister Siobhan and his father, Maurice, family and a large circle of friends.”

MacGowan’s bandmate Spider Stacy shared a photo of the pair on stage.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald described McGowan as a “dedicated Republican and proud Irishman”.

“Ireland has lost one of its most beloved icons and the world one of its greatest songwriters,” she said.

Ireland has lost one of its greatest and most beloved musical icons.



Shane MacGowan was a poet, dreamer and social justice champion. He was a republican and a proud Irish man.



Nobody told the Irish story like Shane. He sang to us of dreams and captured stories of emigration... pic.twitter.com/CAhaLJrdwu — Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) November 30, 2023

“Shane was a poet, a dreamer and a champion of social justice,” McDonald continued.

“Nobody told the Irish story like Shane – stories of emigration, heartache, dislocation, redemption, love and joy.”

MacGowan and his wife Victoria celebrated their wedding anniversary at the weekend

Holly Cairns, leader of the Social Democrats, also extended the party’s sympathies and noted MacGowan’s “legacy of iconic music”.