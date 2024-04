IT WAS REPORTED this week that the National Transport Authority (NTA) is considering ending the direct Dublin-Wexford services and instead requiring passengers to alight from intercity trains at Wicklow or Greystones and change to Dart carriages.

The measure is still subject to public consultation, which is expected to begin this summer.

The proposal comes despite reported growth in passenger numbers and national aims to make public transport a more attractive option for commuters.

With this news, what better time to test your knowledge about the Dublin to Rosslare Europort line.

How well do you know the stops and towns along the line? Try our quiz.

What stop is this? Alamy Stock Photo Connolly Pearse

Tara Street Heuston Which town is this? Alamy Stock Photo Greystones Gorey

Arklow Kilcoole Which stop is this? Google Street View Rosslare Strand Enniscorthy

Bray Rosslare Europort Looking from above, what town is this? Google Street View Gorey Wexford

Rathdrum Greystones Which town is this? Alamy Stock Photo Wicklow Wexford

Bray Greystones Which stop is this? Google Street View Wexford Dun Laoghaire

Enniscorthy Rathdrum From above, can you tell which town this is? Google Maps Enniscorthy Kilcoole

Arklow Gorey Which town is this? Alamy Stock Photo Wicklow Wexford

Rathdrum Gorey Is this Kilcoole? Google Street View Yes No And finally, name this stop... Google Street View Arklow Kilcoole

Rathdrum Rosslare Europort Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Pawsitively perfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat! Almost purrfect Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Flippin good Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing?! Baaaaaaad. Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtley Awful! Shell of a bad effort. Share your result: Share