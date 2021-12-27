Quiz: How well do you know the towns of Ireland?

IT’S JUST AFTER that time of year where people are travelling all over the country to visit family and friends, passing through towns and villages on their way home.

With this in mind, why not test your knowledge of the towns of Ireland?

What town in the northeast's name in Irish directly translates to "the fort of Dealgan"? Drogheda Dundalk

Clones Cavan Town What was Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2021? Newbridge Navan

Carlow Ennis What town has the biggest population in Ireland, according to the 2016 census? Swords Bray

Drogheda Navan While Waterford is the oldest city in Ireland, which town, incorporated in 1613, is the oldest in Ireland? Ballyshannon - Co Donegal Naas - Co Kildare

Portlaoise - Co Laois Athlone - Co Westmeath What seaside town is this? Bray Howth

Cobh Kinsale Which of these towns is NOT connected by a railway line Mullingar Wexford town

Letterkenny Gort Which of these towns is located on the border of two counties? Mallow Clonmel

Celbridge Ardee Outside which town is this giant ball located? Tralee Naas

Enniscorthy Swords How many towns in Ireland have a population of over 10,000? 38 39

40 41 Which of these towns had a port retained by the UK following the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1921? Howth Berehaven

Carlingford Dingle Answer all the questions to see your result! You scored out of ! Top Dog Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Clever Cat Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Fintastic Share your result: Share You scored out of ! What are ewe doing Share your result: Share You scored out of ! Turtely Awful Share your result: Share