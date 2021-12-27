#Open journalism No news is bad news

Quiz: How well do you know the towns of Ireland?

Test your knowledge.

By Tadgh McNally Monday 27 Dec 2021, 10:00 PM
IT’S JUST AFTER that time of year where people are travelling all over the country to visit family and friends, passing through towns and villages on their way home.

With this in mind, why not test your knowledge of the towns of Ireland?

What town in the northeast's name in Irish directly translates to "the fort of Dealgan"?
Drogheda
Dundalk

Clones
Cavan Town
What was Ireland's Tidiest Town for 2021?
Newbridge
Navan

Carlow
Ennis
What town has the biggest population in Ireland, according to the 2016 census?
Swords
Bray

Drogheda
Navan
While Waterford is the oldest city in Ireland, which town, incorporated in 1613, is the oldest in Ireland?
Ballyshannon - Co Donegal
Naas - Co Kildare

Portlaoise - Co Laois
Athlone - Co Westmeath
What seaside town is this?
Bray
Howth

Cobh
Kinsale
Which of these towns is NOT connected by a railway line
Mullingar
Wexford town

Letterkenny
Gort
Which of these towns is located on the border of two counties?
Mallow
Clonmel

Celbridge
Ardee
Outside which town is this giant ball located?
Tralee
Naas

Enniscorthy
Swords
How many towns in Ireland have a population of over 10,000?
38
39

40
41
Which of these towns had a port retained by the UK following the Anglo Irish Agreement in 1921?
Howth
Berehaven

Carlingford
Dingle
