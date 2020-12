GASTROPUBS AND RESTAURANTS were permitted to open their doors across the country today.

However, wet pubs are still closed for the foreseeable future. Let’s take a look at some famous and some lesser-known pubs located across Ireland.

Test your knowledge of these pubs from all corners of the country.

Let's start off with a much-loved spot in Dublin... On which street would you find Grogans? Rollingnews.ie Cork Street Dame Street

South William Street Camden Street In which area would you find the Comet? Google Street View Raheny Santry

Ballsbridge Phibsborough Let's leave the capital now, in which county would you find Sean's Bar? Google Street View Wicklow Galway

Kerry Westmeath What about The Sky and The Ground? Google Street View Carlow Kilkenny

Wexford Donegal What about this one? Google Street View Galway Tipperary

Sligo Cavan What about O'Sullivan's Bar? Google Street View Kerry Cork

Mayo Kildare The Bank Bar, anyone? Google Street View Limerick Meath

Longford Donegal How about Renaghan's? Where is it? Google Street View Leitrim Monaghan

Louth Meath What about Dick Mack's Pub? Google Street View Kerry Clare

Roscommon Kilkenny And lastly... where in Ireland would you find this pub? Google Street View Offaly Dublin

