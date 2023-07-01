Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon?

WIMBLEDON KICKS OFF on Monday after a delayed start this year. Tennis’s premier Grand Slam tournament always attracts its fair share of celebrity spectators and, of course, tennis fans.

Although some of the biggest names in the game will not be featuring this year due to injury or recent retirement, there is still plenty of great tennis to look forward to as a new generation attempts to break through.

With the stage set, The Journal has served up a Wimbledon trivia quiz that we hope you will love. (Yes, unfortunately, all of those puns were intended.)

So, how well do you know Wimbledon?

Who has won the most Wimbledon singles titles? Alamy Roger Federer Alamy Pete Sampras

Alamy Martina Navratilova Alamy Serena Williams What is the name of the tennis club where The Wimbledon Championships are held? Alamy The Old England Club The Royal Wimbledon Club

The Queen's Club The All England Club Who is the number one seeded men's player at this year's tournament? Alamy Novak Djokovic Alamy Nick Kyrgios

Alamy Carlos Alcaraz Alamy Daniil Medvedev Who was the last non-European player to win the men's singles title? Alamy Andre Agassi Leyton Hewitt

Andy Roddick Pete Sampras How many of tennis' Grand Slam tournaments are played on grass? Alamy One Two

Three Four What star of the game from years past received a wildcard invitation to this year's tournament? Alamy Tim Henman Alamy Boris Becker

Alamy Venus Williams Andy Roddick Boris Becker is the youngest ever Wimbledon singles champion. How old was he when he won his first title? Alamy 16 17

18 19 When did the first Wimbledon tournament take place? Alamy 1855 1877

1901 1917 Wimbledon has a notoriously strict dress code, with players expected to wear all white. But this year, the rules have been changed to exempt which item of clothing from the all-white rule? Alamy Hats Sweat bands

Shorts Underwear What is the nickname for Wimbledon's No. 2 Court? Alamy Roger's Backyard Graveyard of Champions

What is the nickname for Wimbledon's No. 2 Court? Alamy Roger's Backyard Graveyard of Champions

Henman Hill The King's Court