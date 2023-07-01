Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo Centre Court at Wimbledon
# Quiz
Quiz: How well do you know Wimbledon?
The tournament begins on Monday.
WIMBLEDON KICKS OFF on Monday after a delayed start this year. Tennis’s premier Grand Slam tournament always attracts its fair share of celebrity spectators and, of course, tennis fans. 

Although some of the biggest names in the game will not be featuring this year due to injury or recent retirement, there is still plenty of great tennis to look forward to as a new generation attempts to break through. 

With the stage set, The Journal has served up a Wimbledon trivia quiz that we hope you will love. (Yes, unfortunately, all of those puns were intended.) 

So, how well do you know Wimbledon?

Who has won the most Wimbledon singles titles?
Alamy
Roger Federer
Alamy
Pete Sampras

Alamy
Martina Navratilova
Alamy
Serena Williams
What is the name of the tennis club where The Wimbledon Championships are held?
Alamy
The Old England Club
The Royal Wimbledon Club

The Queen's Club
The All England Club
Who is the number one seeded men's player at this year's tournament?
Alamy
Novak Djokovic
Alamy
Nick Kyrgios

Alamy
Carlos Alcaraz
Alamy
Daniil Medvedev
Who was the last non-European player to win the men's singles title?
Alamy
Andre Agassi
Leyton Hewitt

Andy Roddick
Pete Sampras
How many of tennis' Grand Slam tournaments are played on grass?
Alamy
One
Two

Three
Four
What star of the game from years past received a wildcard invitation to this year's tournament?
Alamy
Tim Henman
Alamy
Boris Becker

Alamy
Venus Williams
Andy Roddick
Boris Becker is the youngest ever Wimbledon singles champion. How old was he when he won his first title?
Alamy
16
17

18
19
When did the first Wimbledon tournament take place?
Alamy
1855
1877

1901
1917
Wimbledon has a notoriously strict dress code, with players expected to wear all white. But this year, the rules have been changed to exempt which item of clothing from the all-white rule?
Alamy
Hats
Sweat bands

Shorts
Underwear
What is the nickname for Wimbledon's No. 2 Court?
Alamy
Roger's Backyard
Graveyard of Champions

Henman Hill
The King's Court
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
Gram Slam Champ
You've smashed it!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Runner-Up
You made it to the final but fell just short
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Semi-Finalist
A solid performance. Better luck next year!
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
Not your year
You got past the first round but the competition was too hot to handle
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
First Round Crash Out
You made it to the tournament but that's about it
Share your result:

