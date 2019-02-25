This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

R. Kelly pleads not guilty as court documents outline alleged sexual abuse of three underage girls

Bail for the R&B star has been set at $1 million.

By Associated Press Monday 25 Feb 2019, 8:17 PM
1 hour ago 2,989 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4512726
A courtroom sketch of R Kelly appearing in court.
Image: AP/PA Images
A courtroom sketch of R Kelly appearing in court.
A courtroom sketch of R Kelly appearing in court.
Image: AP/PA Images

R. KELLY HAS pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually abused four people dating back to 1998, including three underage girls. 

Kelly walked into a Chicago courtroom wearing an orange jumpsuit after spending the weekend in the city’s 7,000-inmate jail. He said little during the brief arraignment, telling the judge only his name. His lawyers spoke on his behalf.

The singer-songwriter was arrested on Friday on 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse. A judge on Saturday set bond at $1 million, meaning that Kelly must post $100,000 to be released.

Defence solicitor Steve Greenberg said Kelly’s confidants were trying to gather the money, and he expected Kelly to post bail this evening. He said his client’s ability to post bail is not affected by a child support case because that case is a civil court matter.

If released, Kelly is forbidden from having any contact with females younger than 18.

The recording artist has been trailed for decades by allegations that he violated underage girls and women and held some as virtual slaves. Kelly has consistently denied any sexual misconduct, and he was acquitted of child pornography charges in 2008.

Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who said he represents two Kelly accusers, said his legal team gave prosecutors a second video that shows Kelly sexually abusing a minor. Avenatti previously gave prosecutors video evidence that he said showed Kelly having sex with an underage girl.

Avenatti said the second video involves a 14-year-old girl. He said the video from 1999 or 2000 is about 55 minutes long, but he did not say if it was the same 14-year-old girl seen in the first video he turned over to the authorities.

The conduct in the tape can be described as nothing short of outrageous, illegal. It leaves not question as to Mr. Kelly’s guilt.

Avenatti said he is aware of a third tape, but he did not provide details.

Greenberg reiterated at a news conference that Kelly has done nothing wrong and said no one has shown him any evidence to the contrary.

“Everybody is entitled to a defence. Everybody is entitled to the presumption of innocence. We should all be taking a step back. Let’s see what happens, what the evidence is and how this plays out,” Greenberg said.

‘Not wealthy’

In arguing for bail within the singer’s ability to pay, Greenberg told a judge over the weekend that Kelly is not wealthy despite decades of success creating hit songs. The lawyer blamed mismanagement, bad contracts and other issues for his client’s financial woes.

Details of the allegations against Kelly emerged on Saturday when the prosecution released four detailed documents — one for each accuser — outlining the basis for the charges. The allegations date back as far as 1998 and span more than a decade.

A girl who attended Kelly’s child pornography trial in 2008 got his autograph after a court session.

He later invited her to his home in the Chicago suburb of Olympia Fields, where they had sex multiple times starting the following May, when she was 16, according to the documents, which said he also slapped, choked and spit on the girl.

In 1998, another girl reported meeting Kelly at a restaurant where she was having a 16th birthday party. Kelly’s manager gave her the singer’s business card and suggested she call Kelly. The girl’s mother heard the exchange, took the card and told the manager her daughter was 16.

But her daughter later retrieved the card from her purse. She contacted Kelly, who told her to take a cab to his studio, where they had sex periodically for a year, the documents said. After the first encounter, she was given an envelope of cash.

In early 2003, a Chicago hairdresser told prosecutors that she thought she was going to braid Kelly’s hair, but he pulled down his pants and instead tried to force her to give him oral sex. The woman, who was 24, was able to pull away, but Kelly ejaculated on her and spit in her face, the documents said.

RKelly Michael Avenatti is representing some of the alleged victims. Source: AP/PA Images

Kelly’s DNA was found in semen on one of the accuser’s shirts, and semen found on a shirt worn by another was submitted for DNA testing, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said. It was not clear when the accusers turned the shirts over to authorities.

Each count of the new charges carries up to seven years in prison, making it possible for him to receive up to 70 years. Probation is also an option.

The walls began closing in on Kelly after the release of a BBC documentary about him last year and the multipart Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly, which aired last month.

Together they detailed allegations that he held women against their will and ran a “sex cult.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Associated Press

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    51,823  43
    2
    		Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    49,666  14
    3
    		Liam Adams dies in custody of terminal cancer aged 63
    45,498  39
    Fora
    1
    		Social media firm Reddit is opening its first office outside of the US in Dublin
    3,858  0
    2
    		Welcome to the 'experience economy': Why restaurants are moving into shopping centres
    416  0
    3
    		Poll: Do you think Brexit will happen at the end of March?
    99  0
    The42
    1
    		TV Wrap: Terry's self-interest on show as Sky get analysis of Sarri/Kepa controversy wrong
    44,048  43
    2
    		Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    27,121  57
    3
    		'It certainly isn't from a lack of trying': O'Mahony hoping Ireland unlock form for French Test
    21,922  37
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Bohemian Rhapsody wins big, while Green Book nabs best picture - Here's the full list of Oscar winners
    47,417  43
    2
    		Mel B questioned whether Lady Gaga 'broke girl code' with Bradley Cooper at the Oscars... it's The Dredge
    26,785  0
    3
    		Everyone is talking about why Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga's Oscar performance made them uncomfortable
    17,296  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    'A price has been put on the value of life': HSE will not reimburse drug for children with rare condition
    Opinion: There is a wonder-drug that all schools should be prescribing
    'When we tried to explain PKU to people in the past, they'd say we were mad, things are different now'
    DUBLIN
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    Motorcyclist killed in crash near Dublin's Port Tunnel
    This busy Spar on Dublin's O'Connell St sold the winning €10.2m Lotto ticket
    Head of 800-year-old mummy stolen from crypt of St Michan's Church in Dublin
    ITALY
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    French flair or big air: Choose your favourite try of the Six Nations weekend
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    IRELAND
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie