This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Judge sets R Kelly's bail at $1 million after sex abuse charges

Kelly surrendered to police on Friday night after decades of allegations of sexual abuse.

By AFP Sunday 24 Feb 2019, 10:11 AM
1 hour ago 3,982 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4510277
R Kelly photographed at a police station in Chicago
Image: Chicago Police Department via PA Images
R Kelly photographed at a police station in Chicago
R Kelly photographed at a police station in Chicago
Image: Chicago Police Department via PA Images

A US JUDGE has set $1 million bail (€881,715) for R&B singer R Kelly after prosecutors laid out graphic details of charges that he sexually abused four victims, three of them minors. 

Kelly surrendered to police on Friday night after decades of allegations of sexual abuse, especially of underage girls, led to the first sexual assault charges against him. 

Kelly was acquitted in a child porn trial more than a decade ago, and had maintained a steady fan base and continued to perform. 

But his fortunes changed after a docuseries last month led Chicago prosecutors to publicly seek out any potential victims. 

A Chicago grand jury on Friday charged him with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against four females, the youngest 14 years old at the time of the alleged crimes, which spanned between 1998 and 2010. 

The charges carry three to seven years of prison per count.

In setting bail, a Cook County judge ordered Kelly to have no contact with anyone under 18 years old, and to have no contact with any of the alleged victims or witnesses. 

The singer also was required to relinquish his passport.

“He’s devastated,” Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said. “Here is someone who at one point was a huge star. Now he is sitting behind bars.”

R Kelly Investigations R Kelly's defence lawyer Steve Greenberg speaking to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Source: Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times via PA Images

Victims

In the bail hearing, prosecutors offered new details of their case – including a shocking accusation that Kelly met one underage victim while giving autographs during his 2008 trial. 

They described a video showing Kelly repeatedly having sex with a 14-year-old, DNA evidence from another victim’s shirt that they said matched Kelly’s and semen from yet another victim’s clothes that preliminary tests showed appeared to be his.

Prosecutor Kimberly Foxx told reporters that a witness, not publicly identified, had provided the video showing Kelly having oral and vaginal sex with the youngest girl sometime between 1998 and 2001, when he would have been in his early 30s.

“In the video,” the prosecutor said, “the victim repeatedly, repeatedly, says she is 14 years old”.

In 1998, Kelly allegedly met another girl at a restaurant where she was celebrating her 16th birthday party, invited her to his studio knowing her age, and had sex with her several times after that, each time giving her an envelope with “a large amount of money,” Foxx said. 

In 2008, he allegedly met a girl who was under 17 years old while giving autographs during his criminal trial on child pornography charges, and had sex with her multiple times until 2010. 

R Kelly Investigations Lawyer Michael Avenatti, who is representing an alleged victim of R Kelly, speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse Source: Matt Marton via PA Images

Illinois outlaws sex with those under 17 when the partner is at least five years older. Kelly is now 52 and was 31 at the time of the earliest alleged abuse.

In the only case not involving minors, Kelly is accused of trying to force a 24-year-old hairdresser to provide him with oral sex in 2003. When she resisted, he “ejaculated onto the victim and spit in her face several times,” Foxx said.

DNA on the hairdresser’s shirt, tested by police, was found to match Kelly’s DNA profile, prosecutors said.

Finances ‘a mess’

Although his bail was set at $1 million, Kelly needs to put up only a tenth that amount, or $100,000 (€88,171), to be let out of jail. But Kelly’s lawyer was unsure when the singer would be able to pay. 

“His finances are a mess,” Greenberg told the judge in court.

After the hearing, he told reporters Kelly would likely put up bail by tomorrow at the latest and poked holes in the prosecution’s case.  

“He’s entitled to a presumption of innocence,” Greenberg said.  

He did not force anyone to have sex. He’s a rock star. He doesn’t have to have non-consensual sex.

Kelly is next due in court tomorrow, at which time a trial judge will be assigned to his case. He is scheduled for a 8 March arraignment, when he will have an opportunity to enter a plea.

© AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Opinion: A shock diagnosis left me a 30-year-old widower - here is how I survived
    99,352  19
    2
    		'A disgusting example': Road Safety Authority sent dozens of complaints over L-driver ad campaign
    54,298  172
    3
    		Irishman found 'safe and well' in Australia after online appeal
    49,253  34
    Fora
    1
    		The casual contracts bill is just around the corner. Here's what employers need to know
    354  0
    2
    		What Jeff Bezos can teach leaders about controlling a crisis like a pro
    100  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    100,820  15
    2
    		Wales derail England's Grand Slam attempt and take over as Six Nations leaders
    39,361  75
    3
    		Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    25,605  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Tristan Thompson, Jameela Jamil, and Dua Lipa's da... it's our celeb winners and loser of the week
    3,996  0
    2
    		What to watch on TV this weekend
    3,034  1
    3
    		Putting #SponCon to the test: I tried this semi-permanent brow product and have mixed feelings
    2,803  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'
    Man jailed for assaulting nine-month-old girl, leaving her with life-threatening skull fracture
    Victim of retired surgeon tells court he was given 'a life sentence of pain'
    DUBLIN
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Costello's goal helps Dublin claim commanding victory over Mayo
    Niamh McEvoy bags 1-5 as Dublin come from behind to beat Mayo
    As It Happened: Dublin v Mayo, Tyrone v Monaghan - Saturday GAA match tracker
    IRELAND
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    Schmidt's Ireland strive for attacking 'flow' as Sexton and Murray hit 50
    'If your chance comes, it comes. If it doesn't, you keep working'
    Cronin ready to carry Ireland forward as England's stumble reignites title hope
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Do road safety ads have any impact on you?
    Poll: Should Brexit be delayed if a deal isn't agreed?
    Poll: Should it be mandatory to register all drones?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie