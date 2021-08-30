#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 30 August 2021
Advertisement

First man to accuse R. Kelly of sexual abuse testifies in court

The 54-year-old denies all charges.

By AFP Monday 30 Aug 2021, 10:20 PM
24 minutes ago 2,755 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5535921
R. Kelly
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
R. Kelly
R. Kelly
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

R. KELLY ASKED a teenage boy what he “was willing to do for music” before sexually abusing him, according to the first male to speak out against the singer accused of sex crimes.

Louis, using a pseudonym, told the Brooklyn federal courtroom he was 17 when Kelly slipped him his phone number while the teenager was working the night shift at a McDonald’s drivethru in suburban Chicago near the R&B artist’s home.

After he and his parents attended a party at Kelly’s home, the singer told him “maybe it would be best sometime if I came to the party by myself”, Louis told the court.

At one point, Louis said, he met Kelly at the star’s home and they proceeded to the detached garage, which had a boxing ring and a gym.

“He asked me what I was willing to do for music,” the witness said, describing the singer asking if he had “fantasies” before performing oral sex on him.

Louis, who met Kelly in 2006, said the singer told him to “keep it between me and him” saying “we family now, we brothers”.

He said Kelly requested Louis call him “Daddy” — as multiple women have said the singer demanded — and would routinely film their sexual encounters.

He also described an episode of assault involving Louis and another person, saying Kelly “snapped his fingers” before “a young lady came out from under the (boxing) ring”.

“She crawled over to him” before performing oral sex on both Kelly and Louis, the court heard.

“It was uncomfortable,” Louis said, describing another instance when he passed out from drinking at a party and woke up alone with the defendant, unsure what had happened.

Louis is not among the alleged victims identified in the indictment against Kelly, which charges him with racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery and forced labor between 1994 and 2018.

His testimony came during the third week of the long-anticipated trial as part of a slate of witnesses providing additional evidence beyond that from the girls and women listed in the indictment.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Prosecutors have been presenting searing testimony from accusers to paint a picture of more than two decades of physical, sexual and emotional abuse by Kelly.

The 54-year-old denies all charges and faces between 10 years and life in prison if convicted on all counts.

The trial is expected to last at least a month.

© AFP 2021

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie