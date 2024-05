A MAN WAS granted bail today after he was charged in connection with an alleged racist verbal attack on canvassers for a Fianna Fáil local election candidate in Limerick City.

Aaron Daly, (37), with an address at Blackthorn Drive, Caherdavin, Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court, Monday, charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour, contrary to Section 6 of the Criminal Justice (Public order) Act 1994.

With Garda consent, Judge Patricia Harney granted Daly bail on a number of strict conditions.

Judge Harney said these conditions include, that Daly have no contact whatsoever, including via social media, with Suzzie O’Deniyi, a Fianna Fáil local election candidate in the Limerick City North constituency, “or her campaign team”.

Judge Harney said that, as part of his bail terms, Daly must “not use any derogatory, insulting, abusive or racist language to any person”.

Daly was ordered to stay out of the City Hall/Merchant’s Quay area; obey a nightly curfew; sign on at Henry Street Garda Station every Friday; be available to Gardai 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week via a fully charged and in-credit mobile phone number; and he must notify Gardai of any change of his address.

Judge Harney told Daly that if he failed to answer the phone to Gardai it would be seen by the court as a breach of his bail terms and he would be remanded into custody.

Daly’s solicitor, Andrew D’Arcy, Andrew D’Arcy & Co Solicitors, Limerick, said the accused “has a history of working, is not currently working, but he intends on returning to work”.

D’Arcy was granted an application to receive full disclosure of evidence from the State.

Garda Eoin Kelly, Community Policing Unit, Mayorstone Garda Station, gave evidence of arresting and charging Mr Daly at the Garda station on May 19th.

Garda Kelly told the court that Daly “made no reply” to the two charges.

Prosecuting Sergeant, Aishling O’Neill, Roxboro Road Garda Station, said “further charges” may be brought against Daly as part of the prosecution.

Judge Patricia Harney remanded Daly on bail to appear before Limerick District Court, for a plea or a date for hearing, on 6 September.