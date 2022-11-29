'Existential crisis' in Defence as officers' group declare recruitment target unachievable

A GROUP REPRESENTING military officers has said that the Defence Forces is in an “existential crisis” and warned that the recruitment target of 11,000 cannot be met.

The Representative Association of Commissioned Officers (RACO) are in Naas, Co Kildare for their annual conference.

Lieutenant Colonel Conor King, RACO General Secretary, told delegates, Minister for Defence Simon Coveney and Chief of Staff Lt General Sean Clancy that a focus on recruitment is causing more problems for retaining staff.

In his speech King launched a stinging attack on the Department of Defence and said that the situation has got much worse in the last twelve months.

“It is no exaggeration to say that, barring certain issues that have evolved, the key concerns of Defence Forces commissioned officers have been left to fester for yet another year.

“I hope that your Departmental officials will brief you on the motions that have been debated here today – you will recognise every single one of them,” he said.

On retention King said that the issue of retention has a secondary effect on the Defence Forces – the problem that the volume of trainees coming through is causing a worsening crisis.

“The issue of inadequate manning levels or gapping in operational units of the Defence Forces was highlighted in every RACO conference since 2015, and the fact that not only has this risk not been mitigated by credible retention initiatives but has in fact deteriorated is of serious concern.

“The RACO National Executive and professional staff are wholly satisfied that we have raised these issues on behalf of our members with you Minister, with our departmental colleagues both civil and military, and with members of the government through Oireachtas committees.

“We can only come to the sad conclusion now that what we see as an existential crisis for many reasons…does not register on the list of priorities at the cabinet table. And that is not our fault, but it is our problem,” he added.

King said that from January 2016 to January 2021 the Defence Forces inducted 3,116 personnel while losing 3,679 – he said at that time there 8,573 personnel in the military.

He explained that this was 41% of the average strength for those 5 years, and a net loss of 563.

King said since then there has been “a scarcely believable” further net loss of 500 personnel, and now the Defence Forces has a strength of 8,074 people. This figure includes more than 320 of those in full time induction training which means they are not operational.

He said this means that there are actually 7,752, or at a percentage strength of 81%.

King explained that the drop in numbers will continue due to the continued increase in stresses from low numbers.

President of RACO Commandant Martin Ryan also backed his colleague’s view and said that the retention crisis is being compounded by the focus on recruitment.

“At the heart of this problem is an inadequate establishment that is driving up workload, driving down job satisfaction, and impacting retention,” he said.

Minister for Defence Simon Coveney, DOD General Secretary Jacqui McCrum and Lt Gen Sean CLancy at the RACO conference. Source: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

Appeal

Coveney deviated from his speech script during his address to the conference and appealed to RACO to work with him as the Department works through the change programme.

“We will work to try to deliver on the issues that you’re prioritising but I’d like the cooperation and the partnership to be deeper than that.

“We have an extraordinary amount of work to do over a relatively short period of time, we are looking to add 40% to the numbers of the Defence Forces over a six year period, we’re looking to add about 3000 people to the reserve as well, in that period.

“That’s more than 6000 people joining the defence family in six years net increase. And given the trends of recent years, which has been moving in the wrong direction, you realise what a mountain that is.

“And we all have to start generating a narrative that is positive in terms of what is happening within the defense forces, in order to attract a new generation of young person who wants to be part of that transformation and change and ambition into the future,” he said.

Lt Gen Clancy told the conference that there is an ongoing problem in the Defence Forces and repeated a previous call for RACO members to work on changing a toxic culture in the organisation.

He said this view is backed up with a survey of members which identified a problem around “unacceptable and unethical behaviours”.

“Unfortunately, I am now more convinced than ever that many of the distressing and unacceptable service experiences that have been experienced by your members are not merely confined to history.

“Instead they point to the lived and current experience of too many of our personnel.

“Once again, I am calling on every member of the Defence Forces to be proactive in preventing any type of unacceptable behaviour that is not in keeping with our standards, procedures or, most importantly, our ethos and values,” he said.

Clancy also said that Irish Defence Forces would expand their involvement in the European Battlegroup and that two officers and one enlisted member would serve in a training mission of Ukrainian soldiers.

Minister Ryan Announces Major Expansion of Irish Rail Fleet

Government approves an order by Christmas of 90 battery-electric train carriages

New train carriages will be delivered to rail system in 2026

Enables a major expansion of DART and wider rail services

The Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has secured agreement from the Cabinet today for Iarnród Éireann (IÉ) to order 90 new battery-electric train carriages from Alstom before Christmas this year, for delivery in 2026, in a major boost for public transport in Ireland.

Advertisement

The new carriages will significantly enhance Ireland’s rail transport capacity, particularly to the expanding DART system in the Greater Dublin Area and Eastern region. The carriages will facilitate the wider DART+ Programme which is expanding the existing DART service from Dublin City Centre to Drogheda to the north, Maynooth/M3 Parkway to the west, Celbridge/Hazelhatch to the south-west. The DART+ Programme will dramatically increase the number of people that can avail of a frequent, high-capacity rail service, increasing the number of people living within 1km of a DART station from circa 250,000 at present to 600,000 in future.

The adaptable nature of the carriages means there is also potential to use them at some stage in the future between Greystones and Wicklow and/or for Cork Area Commuter Rail, serving communities between Mallow, Cork, Cobh and Midleton, subject to available funding for necessary infrastructure.

Using a procurement framework already in place, the Government has approved IÉ to purchase 90 train carriages from Alstom over the coming weeks, to be delivered to the Irish rail system in 2026. The train order will consist of 18 modern 5-carriage Battery-Electric Multiple Units (BEMUs), funded by the Department of Transport through the National Transport Authority (NTA), at a total cost of circa €179m. This is in addition to 95 new electric and battery-electric DART carriages approved by the Government last December, entering into service in 2025.

The BEMUs can operate in electric-only mode using overhead electric wires or, through the use of batteries, in battery-electric operation in other parts of the rail network, maximising flexibility and capacity, and helping to replace and decarbonise existing diesel-fleet operations.

Minister Ryan commented: “I am delighted that the Cabinet agreed today to the purchase of 90 new battery-electric train carriages for arrival in 2026. This comes on top of the 41 intercity carriages currently arriving into Ireland as well as the 95 carriages approved by Government last year for the DART+ Programme. This Government is continuing to do more to transform our rail and public transport systems than any other in decades. We are doing this because the scale of change we need to make is beyond compare – to provide better, more frequent and more accessible transport choices to many more people and to meet our emissions targets.”

Anne Graham, CEO of the NTA, said: “I have no doubt that the DART+ as a programme of projects will prove to be transformative for the entire region, and work is already proceeding well on progressing the infrastructure schemes.

The procurement of these battery-electric carriages is indicative of the urgency that is being shown when it comes to providing sustainable accessible transport alternatives for communities along these lines and beyond.

In the draft GDA Transport Strategy 2022-2042, we announced that Public Service Obligation bus and commuter rail fleet in the Dublin Metropolitan Area will be 100% electric and zero-emission by 2035. Today’s announcement marks a significant step towards that objective.”

Jim Meade, CEO of Iarnód Éíreann, welcomed the Cabinet’s decision: “The funding for 90 additional battery-electric carriages for DART+ is hugely welcome, as it will enable us to bring capacity and emission benefits to current and future commuters in advance of electrification. Additionally, the benefits will be felt nationwide, as existing Intercity and Commuter carriages operating in the Greater Dublin Area are freed up for use around the national network for more frequent services and more capacity on a range of routes.”

ENDS

Notes to the Editor

These 90 battery-electric carriages will be purchased under a procurement framework already in place between IÉ and Alstom. Inclusive of IÉ and Alstom costs, the total cost to the exchequer for purchasing the carriages is circa €179m.

DART+ Programme

DART+ is a programme consisting of five complementary projects to substantially expand the DART service by the end of the decade. The programme was approved by the Government in December 2021 as part of Decision Gate 1 of the Public Spending Code and covers:

DART+ Fleet: a project to replace and expand DART passenger capacity with modern, low-emissions train carriages;

DART+ West: electrification of the Maynooth Line, construction of a new depot near Maynooth and improvements to Connolly and Docklands stations;

DART+ South West: electrification of the Kildare Line (including Phoenix Park Tunnel) as far as Hazelhatch/Celbridge and four-tracking between Park West and Heuston;

DART+ Coastal North: electrification of the Northern Line as far as Drogheda; and

DART+ Coastal South: improvements, including level crossing removals, to the existing DART line to Greystones.

More information is available on the following table:

Project Serving Update Next steps DART+ Fleet All DART+ routes above, with potential for deployment elsewhere on network subject to charging infrastructure 95-carriage order December 2021; funding for further 90-carriages confirmed today First carriages arrive 2024, enter service from 2025 DART+ West Maynooth/M3 Parkway to City, including new depot West of Maynooth Railway Order application submitted July 2022 An Bord Pleanála Oral Hearing to be scheduled DART+ South West Hazelhatch to Heuston and Phoenix Park Tunnel Second public consultation complete Railway Order application early 2023 DART+ Coastal North Connolly to Drogheda First public consultation complete Second public consultation early 2023 DART+ Coastal South Connolly to Greystones Emerging preferred option being developed First public consultation commences early 2023

Further information on the DART+ Programme can be found at the link below:

DART+ About Dart+ (dartplus.ie)

New Rail Carriages

41 new intercity railcars are arriving into Ireland currently and they will enter service across the Irish rail network in 2023, increasing peak time capacity on intercity services compared to today.

In December 2021, an order for 95 new DART carriages, consisting of 65 battery-electric and 30 electric carriages, was approved by Government as part of the DART+ Fleet and these carriages should enter service in 2025.

The order announced today, as outlined above, is related to the DART+ Fleet and will add a further 90 battery-electric carriages, expected to arrive in 2026.