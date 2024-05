THE ISRAELI MILITARY has said it has established “operational control” over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip overnight.

Footage broadcast on Israeli media showed an Israeli flag flying on the Gaza side of the crossing, though the Israeli army refused to comment on the flag.

Last night, the Israeli military said it was carrying out “targeted strikes” in eastern Rafah.

It said 20 Hamas militants were killed in the operation and it discovered three tunnel shafts.

An Israeli army official said the vast majority of people located in the evacuation zone have left.

The crossing, just south of Gaza City, was taken over by Israeli tanks that are part of an armoured brigade, the Israeli Defence Forces and Palestinian officials said.

Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority, said the crossing, the main entry of humanitarian aid to the wartorn strip, was out of service.

“The whole western area (of Rafah) has become a theatre of operations since yesterday. The bombardment has not stopped,” said Mr Abu Omar, adding that crews have fled the facilities because of the bombing.

Ceasefire plan

The overnight assault came just hours after Hamas announcing its acceptance of an Egyptian-Qatari ceasefire proposal.

Details of the proposal have not been released. Touring the region last week, US secretary of state Antony Blinken had pressed Hamas to take the deal, and Egyptian officials said it called for a ceasefire in stages starting with a limited hostage release and partial Israeli troop pullbacks within Gaza.

The two sides would also negotiate a “permanent calm” that would lead to a full hostage release and greater Israeli withdrawal from the territory, they said.

Hamas had been seeking clearer guarantees for its key demand of an end to the war and complete Israeli withdrawal in return for the release of all hostages, according to Egyptian officials.

Netanyahu and other Israeli leaders have repeatedly rejected that trade-off, vowing to keep up their campaign until Hamas is destroyed after its October 7 attack on Israel that triggered the war.

Thousands of Israelis rallied around the country tonight calling for an immediate agreement.

About 1,000 protesters gathered near the defence headquarters in Tel Aviv, where police tried to clear the road.

In Jerusalem, about 100 protesters marched toward Netanyahu’s residence with a banner reading: “The blood is on your hands”.