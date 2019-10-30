Shane Ross announces 41 new train carriages as well as €447 million roads upgrade

TRANSPORT MINISTER SHANE Ross has announced Government approval for the purchase of 41 additional rail carriages to increase capacity across the Greater Dublin Area rail network in addition to a €447m roads investment in Co Limerick.

Ross said that the train carriages, expected to cost around €150 million, will enter servive in the Greater Dublin Area by 2021, providing 34% increased capacity at peak times.

In Limerick, a new roads scheme between Limerick and Foynes, including a by-pass of Adare village – home to the 2026 Ryder Cup – will now go to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission.

Ross said that the reduction of congestion in Adare village is a key priority. He added that the provision of a high-quality dual carriageway link between Shannon- Foynes Port and the M21 at Rathkeale can “facilitate further growth and expansion of the Port, leading to increased economic activity in the region and further employment opportunities”.

Ross added: “Both of these projects are hugely significant and will deliver real benefits to rail commuters in the Greater Dublin Area as well as remove road bottlenecks and improve infrastructure in the Mid-West region.”

Jim Meade, Chief Executive of Iarnród Éireann said that the news of an extra 41 carriages was welcome news as more people switch to rail trainsport, despite issues with congestion at peak times.

He said:” This order of 41 additional carriages will bring a welcome boost in capacity for some of our busiest commuter routes. We are set to break the 50 million passenger journey barrier for the first time ever in 2019, and I welcome the commitment from Government.

“In addition, we continue to progress a major tender for the largest and greenest fleet in Irish public transport history, to allow us order up to 600 carriages over a ten-year period, under Project Ireland 2040.”