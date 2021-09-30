#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 30 September 2021
Rainfall warning for three western counties in place until tonight

Rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties this evening, Met Éireann has said.

By Cónal Thomas Thursday 30 Sep 2021, 7:47 AM
40 minutes ago 3,882 Views 1 Comment
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

A STATUS YELLOW rainfall warning for Galway, Mayo and Donegal will remain in place until 9pm tonight.

The warning kicked in at 9pm yesterday with Met Éireann forecasting a cloudy day ahead with scattered showers and more persistent rain at times in the west and northwest.

Although there will be some bright and dry spells today mainly in the east and south, rain will turn heavy in Atlantic coastal counties this evening, extending eastwards, with some heavy falls in Connacht and west Ulster.

Highest temperatures will range between 13 to 16 degrees with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong at times in coastal areas.

Met Éireann has warned there will be spells of heavy rain at times in Galway, Mayo and Donegal with accumulations of 30mm possible. 

Tonight will be windy with rain clearing eastwards followed by blustery showers. 

Tomorrow will see a mix of sunny spells and showers, heaviest and most frequent over the western half of the country with isolated thunderstorms possible.

