Investigation launched into organisers of protest outside Dublin garda station

GARDAÍ HAVE SAID they have launched an investigation into the organisers of a protest outside a Dublin garda station yesterday.

The demonstration took place outside Rathfarnham garda station. A garda spokesperson said it appears to have related to the arrest of a man on foot of a bench warrant that was executed earlier in the day.

The man, who was arrested en route to a protest in the city centre, was detained at Rathfarnham garda station.

This morning gardaí said the man has been charged and is due to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice today.

They said the demonstration at the garda station yesterday concluded “without incident”.

“An investigation focused on the organisers of this protest is now underway,” a garda spokesperson said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions will be sought in respect of any further actions to be taken.”

Comments are closed as the man arrested yesterday has been charged.