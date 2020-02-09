This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 9 February, 2020
Leaky roofs and choruses of 'Black and Tans': The story so far at the RDS

The ‘Mary Lou Monsoon’, like today’s wild weather, arrived with the dawn.

By Cónal Thomas Sunday 9 Feb 2020, 12:09 PM
1 hour ago 12,340 Views 46 Comments
Sinn Fein supporters celebrate as ballot papers are counted at the RDS.
Image: Niall Carson
Sinn Fein supporters celebrate as ballot papers are counted at the RDS.
Image: Niall Carson

Cónal Thomas reports from the RDS: 

WE’RE SETTLING IN for a long day here at the RDS in Dublin as counting gets underway in five constituencies, each one worth keeping an eye on heading towards the first count. 

The ‘Mary Lou Monsoon’, like today’s wild weather, arrived early this morning.

Shortly after ballot boxes were opened at Simmonscourt at 9am it became clear the Sinn Fein leader was surging ahead with her former party colleague (now independent) Christy Burke tipped to take some of her transfers. 

As the morning rolled on, though, and ballot boxes were open in areas like East Wall and Phibsborough it looked like the Green Party’s Neasa Hourigan could take the second seat with Fine Gael’s Paschal Donohoe, Fianna Fail’s Mary Fitzpatrick and Social Democrat Gary Gannon set to battle it out for the last two seats. 

That all comes, of course, with the usual health warnings - this is early days and it’s still all to play for. 

Meanwhile, over at Dublin Bay South – likely to be another interesting battleground constituency – an early morning leak in the roof threatened to (literally) dampen those counting votes today. 

It was plugged up quick enough by RDS staff and it soon became clear that this closely-watched constituency will remain edge-of-seat viewing for the day. 

From early tallies, it looks like Green Party leader Eamon Ryan could top the poll with Sinn Fein’s Chris Andrews tipped to take the second seat. 

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy looks safe enough, for now. 

Fianna Fail’s Jim O’Callaghan and Fine Gael’s Kate O’Connell, meanwhile, look neck and neck with 55% of boxes tallied (stay tuned for more).

There’s over 350 staff counting votes this morning and dozens of coffee-gulping journalists, broadcasters and politicians doing the rounds of Simmonscourt eagerly awaiting the first count. 

At Dublin South Central, the Sinn Féin surge continued with Aengus O Snodaigh leading the charge in this four-seater. 

People Before Profit’s Bríd Smith also looked comfortable enough early this morning so it’s looking like it could be a dog-fight between Independents4Change TD Joan Collins, the Green Party’s Patrick Costello and Fianna Fail’s Catherine Ardagh for the last two seats. 

Elsewhere, Sinn Fein’s Denise Mitchell looks certain to take a seat in Dublin Bay North. 

It’s a tough five-seater this one but from what we’re hearing on the ground Fianna Fail’s Sean Haughey, Labour’s Aodhán O’Riordain and Fine Gael’s Richard Bruton look set to take a seat each. 

That means the Green Party’s David Healy and Social Democrat Cian O’Callaghan could end up battling it out for the last seat. 

Already Dessie Ellis TD is celebrating as he looks set to top the poll in Dublin North West, a three-seater Ellis has held since 2011. 

Shortly after 11am, Ellis and his supporters stood behind a tricolour and belted out a rendition of ‘Come Out Ye Black Tans’. 

Social Democrat leader Roisin Shorthall and Fianna Fail’s Paul McAuliffe are performing strongly in this constituency while Fine Gael’s Noel Rock looking like he’s trouble. 

And yet, it’s early days. 

We’re not expecting a first count in any of these constituencies till around 5pm at the earliest. 

