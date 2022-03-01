Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

IT HAS ALMOST been a week since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine.

You may have heard a lot about things like Nato, Kharkiv and each country’s military capabilities in the days since the invasion began.

As the attack continues and information emerges throughout each day, it’s understandable to be left with questions about what’s going on.

With the help of some experts, we want to answer your questions on everything from the impacts of sanctions and the Swift system, to why Russia began to attack Ukraine in the first place.

Advertisement

Send your questions to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to answer them in a piece published later this week.