#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Tuesday 1 March 2022
Advertisement

Reader Q&A: What do you want to know about the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

A lot has happened in the past few days, and even more before that in the build-up to the attack.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 1 Mar 2022, 4:34 PM
39 minutes ago 1,587 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5697601
A man waving a Ukrainian flag at a demonstration last week in Frankfurt, Germany.
Image: DPA/PA Images
A man waving a Ukrainian flag at a demonstration last week in Frankfurt, Germany.
A man waving a Ukrainian flag at a demonstration last week in Frankfurt, Germany.
Image: DPA/PA Images

IT HAS ALMOST been a week since Russian President Vladimir Putin launched an attack on Ukraine. 

You may have heard a lot about things like Nato, Kharkiv and each country’s military capabilities in the days since the invasion began. 

As the attack continues and information emerges throughout each day, it’s understandable to be left with questions about what’s going on. 

With the help of some experts, we want to answer your questions on everything from the impacts of sanctions and the Swift system, to why Russia began to attack Ukraine in the first place.

Send your questions to answers@thejournal.ie and we’ll do our best to answer them in a piece published later this week. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie