#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Barry Andrews: The international community must come together to help those fleeing Afghanistan

The MEP says the EU must reach an agreement on a solidarity mechanism to help Afghan refugees.

By Barry Andrews Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 6:45 AM
45 minutes ago 907 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5527788
Barry Andrews MEP for Dublin

THE EU’S TOP diplomat, High Representative Josep Borrell, described it at a European Parliament committee meeting as simply a “catastrophe”. 

The images shown around the world this week captured the terrifyingly swift collapse of the Afghan government, the panic of the crowds storming Kabul airport and the general sense of helplessness as innocent men, women and children lost their lives.

Nevertheless, much of the coverage, especially that coming from some of our fellow EU member states, has focused on a potential migration crisis, which could buffet Europe in the coming weeks.

Framing this crisis as a security issue would be a fatal mistake. I firmly believe that the international community must come together to protect those fleeing persecution and the European Union should provide global leadership in this regard.

According to international law, the definition of a refugee is having a well-founded fear of persecution. There is no greater demonstration of this than people clinging to the wheel of a moving aeroplane.

The crisis that we have witnessed explode over the last number of days and weeks is a tragedy that will affect the lives of hundreds of thousands of innocent Afghans.

The EU and its member states must renew efforts to reach an agreement around a solidarity mechanism, in line with current proposals on the Pact on Migration and Asylum, in order to ensure a united European response to any potential upcoming refugee crisis.

Fortunately, if the EU and its member states fail to achieve this, there is already the 2001 Temporary Protection Directive in place.

We have the ability

The Directive was the EU’s concrete response to the need for special procedures to deal with mass influxes of displaced persons. The 1990s saw a wave of migration from the Western Balkans as successive conflicts in the former Yugoslavia, in Kosovo and elsewhere forced millions to leave their homes.

Temporary protection is an exceptional measure to provide immediate and temporary shelter to displaced persons from non-EU countries and those unable to return to their country of origin. It applies when there is a risk that the standard asylum system is struggling to cope with demand stemming from a mass influx. However, 20 years on, the Directive has still never been triggered.

Related Reads

20.08.21 Fears grow Taliban are breaking promises to pardon opponents
20.08.21 Tom Clonan: The US loss to the Taliban will have severe global repercussions
19.08.21 Opinion: Should anyone believe Taliban pledges to respect women’s rights?

It has faced two main problems. The first is that the existence of a ‘mass influx’ of displaced persons is something that has to be agreed on by a qualified majority of member states and the European Commission, something easier said than done when it comes to sensitive topics like migration.

Second, the provisions contained in this Directive require solidarity between EU states. Borrell has promised that he will highlight the potential of the Temporary Protection Directive at the next European Council, welcome news for all those who see this as a humanitarian tragedy.

The military spend argument

Some of my colleagues in the European Parliament have sought to cast this tragedy in terms of a military defeat, which merits the development of a European army or increased European defence spending. I do not believe this is the correct response.

If the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have shown anything, increased military spending does not lead to peace or greater stability. One Belgian MEP described it as the “powerlessness of power”. Instead, the well-being of the Afghan people must be our priority.

As well as a moral obligation towards refugees, there is a need to minimise stress on European democracies and EU countries must work to share the burden with fellow EU border states who should not be left isolated in dealing with this challenge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Solidarity and agreement in the face of this crisis are urgently required from the EU in order to protect Afghan lives. As such, strong consideration should be given to an inaugural use of the Temporary Protection Directive.

Barry Andrews is a Fianna Fáil MEP representing the Dublin Constituency. He is a member Renew Europe Group in the European Parliament and is a member of the Development Committee (DEVE) in the European Parliament. 

VOICES LOGO

About the author:

About the author
Barry Andrews  / MEP for Dublin

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie