#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Tuesday 19 October 2021
Advertisement

Opinion: Today's announcement was a shambles - the live events sector is now on its knees

Concert promoter Shane Dunne reacts to the latest government announcement on the live events sector.

By Shane Dunne Tuesday 19 Oct 2021, 7:30 PM
1 hour ago 9,846 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5578811
Shane Dunne

I HAD surgery last week. A very nice surgeon took a blade and cut a hole in me; the next day when the anaesthetic wore off it was sore – really, really sore – but today was worse.

It was another kick to the stomach of an entire industry that has already taken a couple of kicks too many.

In April 2020 when the commercial live music sector started talking to government about supports to get us through the pandemic, we were repeatedly told that they had already “looked after” the sector through funds given to the Arts Council.

More power to the Arts Council, but they weren’t funding us. Though we’d never asked before, so maybe they could be forgiven for not knowing who we were?

So we told them, repeatedly, how thing were affecting us. I even went in front of the Oireachtas Special Committee, for all the good that it did. We ran a huge campaign in September of 2020, wrote a pre-Budget Submission via the EPIC Working Group, we told the government that ‘This Is Who We Are’.

We thought they listened. Today proved that they didn’t.

Maybe at €3.5 billion value to the economy and 30,000 people employed in the events sector, we’re not a strong enough lobby? Maybe other groups have been around longer, asking for longer, strolling through the halls of power for longer? Maybe we’re just too many individual groups?

I can’t answer the question. What I do know is that we are last, we are the last ones left. This government has given preference to every other sector over ours. I can drive to Belfast or fly to Copenhagen and stand watching a gig with a beer, but I can’t do it here.

And here we are again, 19 October, three days to reopening and we have a vague announcement that just gives us more questions than answers. You can dance mask-less in a club but you can’t stand and watch a band – seems like guitars and drum kits attract the virus laden droplets more than the CDJs… but again I don’t know, these are answers we hoped for from government but we only got more questions.

As event professionals we know better than most about safety. It’s what we do. We know that things move fast in a pandemic, all we want is our government to do the same – move fast, be proactive to save our sector. Unfortunately what we have is a government that moves about as fast as Harry Maguire did away at Leicester last Saturday.

Related Reads

19.10.21 Full return to offices won't be possible until 'next spring', says Varadkar
19.10.21 At a glance: What are the new reopening plans?
19.10.21 NPHET considered 'full pause' on easing restrictions and warned they may have to be reintroduced

We were behind Europe on mask wearing, we’re behind again on antigen testing, it even seems to take NIAC an eternity to make a decision on vaccines, inevitably coming to the same decision as the EU norm only weeks later.

Seated-only shows will allow for some increased activity, but going back to the earlier point it just shows that this government hasn’t listened, they don’t know who we are or what we do.

I’m sure they know the VAT we generate, the hoops we have to jump through to get event and bar licenses as one of the most overseen industries in the country, but they don’t really know.

The industry was told only a couple of weeks ago that reopening was on track. A senior NPHET member did a press run telling us that the virus was almost suppressed – we believed them, staff were hired back, taken off a Pandemic Unemployment Payment that they can’t now get back on. Sites were built for the Spiegeltent and the Cork Jazz, millions invested and here we are, like kites in a hurricane, trying to decipher a confusing press conference, vague guidelines and why it’s ok to stand in a club but not at a gig.

There are many concerts that are are sold to full standing capacity over the coming months. Most will have to cancel if the requirement for full seating stays in place, and jobs and businesses will be lost, of this there is no doubt.

All of us in the events industry closed on 12 March 2020, before we were asked. The artists, the crew – everyone has done everything asked of them for 586 days. We’ve been allocated some grants, but not enough to cover losses or pay ourselves, and far less than other sectors who have been allowed to open.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Where do we go from here? Well that’s another question that I don’t have an answer to. But today was a devastating day for our industry and many won’t recover, that much I do know.

Shane Dunne is an event producer and promoter from Cork and founder of the Indiependence Music & Arts Festival.

voices logo

About the author:

About the author
Shane Dunne
@http://www.twitter.com/itsshanedunne

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie