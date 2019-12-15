This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 15 December, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The Irish For: Cabbage in bed and fruit in a sock - a few lost rituals to help find a suitor

Here are some traditions described in an Irish poem that claim to help find a suitor.

By Darach Ó Séaghdha Sunday 15 Dec 2019, 8:30 AM
1 hour ago 3,457 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4932319
Darach Ó Séaghdha Writer

THIS IS THE latest dispatch from our columnist Darach Ó Séaghdha, author of the award-winning and bestselling Motherfoclóir. Every Sunday morning, Darach will be regaling (re-Gaeling?) us with insights on what the Irish language says about Ireland, our society, our past and our present. Enjoy. 

In a week when absolutely nothing else happened anywhere, the nominations for the 2020 Golden Globes were announced on Monday.

Among the lucky names were two stars of the hugely popular show Fleabag. The central storyline of season 2 involves Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s fourth-wall-breaking protagonist falling for an Irish priest, and the complications that ensue.

The unfairness of withholding nice priests from the dating pool is a topic all too familiar to fans of Irish poetry, most notably Brian Merriman’s Cúirt An Mheán Oíche (the Midnight Court).

In this poem, the narrator falls asleep when out for a walk and has a vision in a dream (aisling) in which he is summoned by terrifying giant bailiff to be brought before a court of women.

In this court, men are on trial for the injustices in the sphere of love and marriage, with the fairy queen Aoibheall sitting as judge on proceedings.

At the end of the poem, she rules that priestly celibacy be abolished and that bachelors be conscripted into marriage at the age of twenty one.

In some respects, not much has changed since the 18th century, with some people
complaining about not being able to meet anyone suitable and others wanting the entire idea of marriage abolished altogether.

Having said that, the poem does list some lost superstitions relating to improving one’s chances at meeting a potential suitor.

Were they lost because they were proven not to work by some scientific method, or erased as part of the colonial process?

Either way, they give an insight into a different and fascinating time.

Top tips

Here are some of the rituals for improving your chances of finding a suitor as described in the poem. 

An ramhan go ciúin fán adhart chugam

A spade, placed peacefully under the pillow. The Freudian symbolism here is a bit on the nose.

Rámhainn (the modern spelling)

This is just one of the words in Irish for calling a spade a spade. Fans of the Playboy of the Western World will remember how Christy Mahon claimed to have “riz the Loy” when he killed his father – this is a borrowing from the Irish word láí.

In aghaidh na srotha do thomainn mo léine ag súil trím chodladh le cogar óm chéile

Related Read

08.12.19 The Irish For: Don’t like Ulster Scots? Catch yourself on

Speaking of the Playboy of the Western World, the first production of that play was marked by riots when the word shift, referring to a woman’s nightdress, was used. Shifts also turn up in the love charm superstitions listed in Merriman’s poem: if a girl washed her nightdress against the current of the stream, she would hear the whisper of the man she would marry in her dreams when she wore it.

M’igne is gruaig fán luaithghríos d’fhágainn 

This means fingernails and hair left in the ash of the fireplace. While in modern Irish iníon means daughter and ionga means a girl, in Old Irish these words shared a spelling – ingen.

Stoca de thorthaibh fém chluasa

Fruit in a sock, placed beneath the ear when falling asleep. Perhaps this one was a skincare hack rather than a magic spell.

Chuirinn sa tsop fúm tor gabáiste 

A head of cabbage placed under the bed. Unlike the others in this list, this wasn’t a real tradition, but is included in the poem as a play on the more widely-held myth about the aphrodisiac powers of placing a mandrake root under the bed.

VOICES LOGO

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Darach Ó Séaghdha  / Writer
@TheIrishFor

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie