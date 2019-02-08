This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Friday 8 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Opinion: Milestone ceremonies provide an alternative for children not making their communion

A humanist alternative to the First Holy Communion means that non-Catholic kids don’t miss out on having a special day, writes Tony O’Donohoe.

By Tony O'Donohoe Friday 8 Feb 2019, 7:00 AM
17 minutes ago 1,182 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4472821
Tony O'Donohoe

THE SOCIAL MEDIA chit-chat has begun, the excitement is building and before we know it, communion season will be upon us once again.

And while many families will proceed down the traditional route, a growing number will not.

For families of mixed religion or no religion, as well as families where parents were raised Catholic but who are no longer part of the faith, communion time poses something of a conundrum. 

In March 2017, following the revelations about the babies buried in unmarked graves in Tuam, we decided to withdraw as a family from the Catholic church. This meant, of course, also withdrawing our children from the sacraments including making their First Holy Communion.

We were very conscious that, just around the corner, our son’s classmates and friends would be partaking. We all know the drill: fancy outfits, a big family day out and, of course, the kids making off like bandits.

We were worried that our son Brandon would feel excluded, that he was missing out because of our decision. 

So we decided to organise our own celebration and ceremony. 

As chance would have it, we had recently watched an incredible celebrant in action – at a friend’s wedding. 

Eithne Dempsey is accredited by the Humanist Association of Ireland and when we contacted her she said she would be delighted to help us create a special ceremony for children not making their communion.

Having secured our celebrant, we then needed a suitable venue, and many phone calls later we booked the perfect place, the Finnstown Castle Hotel. The event management team loved the idea and also worked with us every step of the way.

We asked around among the parents of the kids our son’s class and we posted on parent’s groups on a few social media sites. Soon we had 12 children from 10 families signed up to take part in the milestone ceremony. 

(Our celebrant was also assisted by two ‘little helpers’ – younger siblings of the children participating in the ceremony. )

Most of the families involved did not know each other prior to becoming part of the project but they all had the same goal… to ensure that our children would have a special day of their own.

Prior to the ceremony, the children got together for a picnic and games and got to know each other. To celebrate their connection with nature they planted an Irish oak tree which was 8 years old – the same age as the children themselves. 

The big day arrived and we were in luck with the weather – it was bright and dry, slightly overcast but perfect for outdoor photos.

There were 140 people in attendance and the atmosphere was friendly and upbeat. We played songs from children’s movies playing in the background. 

The celebrant Eithne delivered an uplifting ceremony based on the theme of ‘we are all connected’. We aimed to celebrate the kids’ connection to their loved ones and the wider human family, as well as to nature and all living things.

Some of the children contributed to the ceremony by singing and reading poetry.

Each child had been involved in a personal project prior to the ceremony, some of which were impressive. One girl, Caila, had organised a bake sale to raise money to purchase a water filtration system for a family in Africa.  

We incorporated a ‘pouring of sand’ activity, which saw the children choose different coloured sands which they poured in layers into a large decorative glass vase.

One highlight of the ceremony was the ‘wish tree’. In the run-up to the big day, the children had prepared their wishes and the parents wrote letters to their children.

As part of the ceremony, the children wrote their wish for the future on a silver tag which they then put in a decorative ‘wish box’. Then the parents placed their letter to their child inside the wish box, and in turn, took their child’s wish for the future and hung it on the wish tree.

It was emotional stuff and brought parents and children together for the conclusion of our ceremony in a really moving way. 

After we took photos and had a bite to eat, we held a combined afters, for those families who wanted to stay on, with a DJ and children’s entertainer. This allowed the children an opportunity to invite their friends to join in the celebration. 

By creating our own celebration in place of communion, we went from parents who were worried that our decision to raise our son Brandon without religion would affect him negatively to parents who had witnessed our son having an absolute blast.

Back in school afterwards, he was also able to engage with the first communion children’s banter about their own big days. He didn’t feel he had been excluded or missed out.

It seems to me that we have cracked the communion conundrum. 

Another happy side effect of organising the ceremony was that we got to meet other amazing people who are also raising their kids in a non-religious way. 

The event became so much more than we had originally envisioned and the feedback from the other families was so good, that we decided to do it all again this year. 

So in May it’s all happening again – we have the same celebrant, venue and kids’ entertainer organised. The event is non-profit making and so it is a cost-effective alternative for families who want one. At the time of writing, we have a few spaces left for that event. 

We have also set up the Little Big Day Project to assist parents or schools who would like to organise similar events. 

If your child is not making their First Holy Communion, you too could organise a milestone ceremony in your area – its fun, rewarding and a chance to connect with other like-minded families. 

Most importantly your child will not feel excluded this May. Let’s celebrate our kids – no child in Ireland should miss out on having a special day. 

Tony O’Donohoe is a Secular Humanist and IT specialist based in Dublin. With his wife Sharon O’Donohoe he is the coordinator of the Little Big Day Project, which aims to organise and promote non-religious milestone ceremonies for children.

Email: littlebigdayproject@gmail.com

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Tony O'Donohoe

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    146,691  20
    2
    		Leo Varadkar didn't seem pleased with his 'metabolic age' on Operation Transformation
    68,688  87
    3
    		Gucci 'deeply' apologises and pulls 'blackface' jumper from stores
    57,235  63
    Fora
    1
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    366  0
    2
    		Video creation platform VidMob fled London for Dublin - and not just because of Brexit
    166  0
    3
    		Home Care Direct's online platform is cutting out the middlemen between patient and carer
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    46,088  67
    2
    		'I have tried several times but he is a very busy man' - Croke Park chief's efforts to contact Gavin
    29,591  29
    3
    		'Summit night was hell on earth' - Ferris scales Kilimanjaro in aid of injured players
    26,003  19
    DailyEdge
    1
    		There have been many awful takes on the Liam Neeson situation, but Michelle Rodriguez's might just be the worst
    11,927  6
    2
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    7,892  2
    3
    		The importance of #RileysChallenge, and how it almost got taken off Instagram
    5,456  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Woman (24) stole €6.5k worth of designer items from Brown Thomas over Christmas period, court hears
    Woman (24) stole €6.5k worth of designer items from Brown Thomas over Christmas period, court hears
    Nurse tells murder trial man had knife 'embedded' in chest with handle 'snapped off'
    Singer songwriter brings copyright infringement action to High Court over One Direction song
    HSE
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    CervicalCheck writes to 4,300 women affected by lab error offering them repeat smear test
    Government accused of delivering budget 'under false pretences' and knowing of children's hospital overrun
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    HEALTH
    'Omnishambles': Call for Harris to be fired over children's hospital overrun but he says he 'behaved appropriately'
    'Omnishambles': Call for Harris to be fired over children's hospital overrun but he says he 'behaved appropriately'
    'We're absolutely wrecked, we're afraid we'll make a mistake': Psychiatric nurses will have to work through night again
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    COURT
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie