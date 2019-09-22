How I Spend My Money: A tech consultant on €40k trying to save in order to emigrate

WELCOME TO HOW I Spend My Money, a series on TheJournal.ie that looks at what people in Ireland really do with their cash.

Last time, a mum on maternity leave weighed up a permanent move from Dublin. Today, a technology risk consultant earning €40,000 walks us through his week as he tries to save some money in order to emigrate to Canada in November.

Occupation: Technology Risk Consultant

Age: 27

Location: Dublin

Salary: €40,000

Monthly pay (net): €2,636

Monthly expenses

Transport: €60 (I cycle everywhere mostly but get the Luas or bus the odd time, or give friends petrol money for longer journeys)

Rent: €440

Household bills: €40 electricity/gas, €17 internet/television, €5 bin

Phone bill: €25 including Spotify

Groceries: €160

Loan: €246

***

Monday

7:45am: I get up and cycle to work. I shower in work and make a free coffee before starting (not the nicest but necessary).

11:00am: I have a banana that I brought from home as I’ve started to feel a bit peckish.

12:00pm: I usually go for lunch early at 12 when I can to avoid the canteen rush. I brought a BLT and soup from home and make another coffee.

3:00pm: I make another coffee and find a few euro in my pocket so I treat myself to a chocolate bar (€1.10) from the vending machine.

5:30pm: I finish up work and debate going to the gym but I cycle home instead.

7:30pm: I meet a friend for dinner. I wouldn’t usually be at this carry-on on a Monday but we got a good deal on Groupon - €13.35 each. We go for a bit of a wander afterwards and then I head home.

Today's total: €14.45

Tuesday

7:45am: I get up and I have a banana with my coffee before cycling to work.

12:00pm: I have a sandwich and soup which I brought in from home.

5:30pm: After work, I head to a spinning class with a mate. I stop in Tesco and get a packet of rice cakes in Tesco for 40c on the way there - some job.

7:30pm: I stop at the library on the way home to pick up a book I’d reserved. I head to Lidl and buy ingredients for paella to have for my dinner for the next few evenings. I get a few snacks as well and the total comes to €15.60.

10:30pm: After I make dinner I watch a bit of TV and head to bed. I read a bit of my book but I fall asleep quickly.

Today's total: €16

Wednesday

7:45am: I get up and cycle into work. I decide to get breakfast in the canteen with a friend. An egg, a slice of bread and a tomato comes to €2.48. The canteen is supposed to be subsidised but it can’t be that much if they are charging 50c for a piece of sliced pan.

12:00pm: I have a sandwich that I brought from home and I'm getting a little tired of the same food so I get a chowder in the canteen to go with it for €2.

5:15pm: I have a banana and a few nuts before heading to the gym. I try to go as much as possible at the start of the week because I would rarely go at the weekend.

9:00pm: I have a quiet enough evening. I eat some of the paella from the night before and watch a bit of TV.

10:30pm: I read for a bit before going to sleep.

Today's total: €4.48

Thursday

8:30am: I'm working from home today as I need to meet the landlord, so I get up late. I have two slices of toast and a cup of coffee.

12:00pm: I head to Lidl to get something for lunch and pick up some tortellini and a chocolate croissant (€2.38).

3:00pm: My landlord comes over with the new lease and a reference for me. He informs us that he is increasing the rent by 4%. I’m moving out soon so it doesn’t really affect me. I know that my rent is nothing compared to most – I spend less than 20% of my take-home wage a month on my rent.

5:00pm: I have a banana and a few nuts before going to the gym.

7:30pm: I get home and eat the rest of the paella. I get a message about going for pints with some friends.

8:30pm: I cycle down to the pub which is about ten minutes away. I have six pints and between buying a raffle ticket and getting a few rounds, I end up spending €56.70.

1:30am: I cycle home and go to bed.

Today's total: €59.08

Friday

8:30am: I wake up late but thankfully work isn't too strict about the time we get in. My bike has a puncture but I have a spare bike that I can cycle to work on.

9:30am: I go for breakfast in the canteen with one of the lads (€2).

12:00pm: It’s Friday so we treat ourselves to lunch in a Thai restaurant. I get a prawn red curry, rice, prawn crackers, cone and a drink for €10.95 and it's stunning.

3:00pm: I head down to the bike shop to grab a spare bike tube for my bike for €6.

5:30pm: I get the Luas home (€2.27) and run into a friend so I decide to go to his apartment for a bit before heading home.

7:00pm: I meet a friend who is just back from South America for food and a few drinks at a pub. We split the bill and then I buy us two cocktails afterwards (€43.50).

Today's total: €64.72

Saturday

10:00am: I head to the shop to grab a coffee and some snacks (€7.30) as I'm going mountain biking in the afternoon. There is someone collecting money outside the shop so I give them €2.

1:30pm: I rent a mountain bike in Ticknock for a few hours. It’s usually €30 but as there are six of us it works out as €25. The craic is mighty and we feel a few pints are hard earned.

5:30pm: I grab a burger and chips (€9.75) before heading down to the pub to watch the All-Ireland Final.

6:30pm: I head to a few different pubs for the evening and have a few pints and some more food (€116.30) before walking home.

Today's total: €160.35

Sunday

12:00pm: I get up late and have coffee and toast.

3:00pm: I head to Lidl to pick up some stuff for dinner and lunch for work. The total comes to €16.20.

4:00pm: I have a sandwich and a few wedges in the house before going for a cycle to shake off the cobwebs. I pick up a bottle of water on the way for €1.20.

7:00pm: I pick up another few snacks in Centra and head home to have a quiet night in and sort myself out for the week ahead (€7.75).

Today's total: €25.15

Weekly subtotal: €344.23

***

What I've learned: