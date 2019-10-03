This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
How I Spend My Money: Does your spending reflect the cost of living outside Ireland's cities?

We want to hear from you about the expenses or otherwise of living in urban or rural areas outside of Dublin.

By TheJournal.ie Thursday 3 Oct 2019, 11:00 AM
1 hour ago 3,912 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4831832

DOES YOUR SPENDING reflect the changing costs of living outside of Dublin? Do you maintain a healthy budget? Do you have top tips on how to manage your savings? We want to hear from you!

We’ve had a brilliant response from our readers in our second series of ‘How I Spend My Money’, which tracks how much our readers earn, save and spend over the course of one week.

So far, in series two we’ve had a range of ‘Money Diaries’ from public policy workers in Dublin on €91,000 to students on less than €10,000 trying to balance work and college life. 

As the series continues, we’re looking for readers from smaller towns and villages throughout Ireland who will keep a ‘Money Diary’ for a week and share their tips and secrets to maintaining a healthy budget.

Are you working in rural Ireland or does your spending reflect life in smaller towns throughout the country?

Do you have tips for saving regularly or identifying potential spending triggers? Get in touch and let us know.

Related Read

29.09.19 How I Spend My Money: Sales manager on €67,000 in Kildare saving for unpaid maternity leave

Now we want to hear from you! Get in touch at money@thejournal.ie if you want to participate.

COMMENTS (1)

