How I Spend My Money: A student on €9,840 aims to cut down on food spending at college

Last time, a property surveyor on €45,000 recorded how he usually dips into his savings in order to provide for his family. Today, a student on €9,840 walks us through her week, which involved trying to cut down on buying food on campus.

Occupation: Student/part-time work at the weekends

Age: 20

Location: Dublin

Salary: €6,000. I also receive a grant which is €2,340 a year and I have a scholarship which is €1,500 a year.

Monthly pay (net): €740

Monthly expenses

Transport: €120

Rent: €500

Household bills: €40

Phone bill: €20

Groceries: €50

Subscriptions: €5 for Netflix

***

Monday

8:00am: I get up shower and then I’m out the door. It takes an hour to get to college.

10:00am: My lectures begin and last until 2pm.

2:00pm: I eat my lunch which I brought from home and top up my Leap card by €30.

3:00pm: I have a really hectic lab after lunch.

6:30 pm: I'm finally finished college and I’m out the doors feeling deflated.

7:30 pm: I arrive home to find my roommate has made fajitas for dinner. We usually try to cook big batches for two days to save time.

9:30 pm: My boyfriend comes over to stay as he works just down the road from me.

Today's total: €30

Tuesday

7:00 am: I get up and get ready for college. I take the bus and it's raining outside so the traffic is a nightmare.

9:00am: I arrive at college and attend my lectures for the day.

2:00pm: I eat my lunch which I brought from home.

6:00 pm: My lab finishes on time and I head home.

7:00pm: I arrive home and make potatoes and a veggie burger for dinner. I wash up and catch up on some college work before heading to bed.

Today's total: €0

Wednesday

10:30am: I wake up late and get the bus into college. I’ve missed my first lecture but make it in for my second at 12.

1:00 pm: I go to the Students' Union shop and get popcorn, chewing gum and a permanent marker (€2.70) and have lunch which I brought from home. After, I head to the library to catch up on the lecture I missed and prepare for my lab.

3:00pm: I have another lab so I run to that.

6:00pm: I finish college just before 6pm and head to the bus.

7:00pm: For dinner, I eat the leftover fajitas and my roommate and I have a chat over tea.

9:00pm: I do some college work until I’m ready for bed.

Today's total: €2.70

Thursday

7:00am: I get up and get ready for college.

9:00am: I arrive at college and attend my first lecture.

12:00pm: I head to the library and catch up on notes and prepare for my lab later. After my lab, I grab a lunch meal deal in the Students' Union shop (coffee, a wrap and crisps) for €5.

3:00pm: I attend another lab and everything goes to plan so I’m feeling confident that I understand the theory behind it.

5:30pm: I finish early as I had a lot of the write up done before I went in.

6:30pm: I go into town to exchange a pair of boots and meet my boyfriend. We go back to mine and make a chicken curry with the ingredients he bought earlier in the week.

8:20pm: We decide to go to the cinema so we buy snacks (€2.60 each) and a cinema ticket (€10 for 2 on the Three deal).

11:00pm: We head home and prepare for Friday.

Today's total: €17.60

Friday

7:00am: I struggle to get out of bed but I eventually do and shower before heading to the bus.

9:00am: I make it into college in time for my lecture.

10:00am: I head to the library to do some more work.

12:00pm: I head for the bus to my parents’ house. It's great to head early and miss the traffic.

2:00pm: I grab a coffee before I walk to work. I used to get the bus, but they changed the bus times and it’s just easier to walk.

10:00pm: I finish work and my nanny gives me a lift from work back to my boyfriend's house. I usually get a lift from her at the weekend as she lives very close to my work and would rather I got a lift than the bus at night.

Today's total: €0

Saturday

11:00am: I have a lie-in and make some breakfast.

1:00pm: I go to my nanny’s for lunch, it has become a tradition once a week as she makes a roast.

3:00pm: I head to work which is just around the corner from my nanny’s house.

11:oopm: I finally finish work and head back to my boyfriend's house. We don’t stay up for too long and head to bed.

Today's total: €0

Sunday

12:oopm: I spend the morning with my boyfriend watching TV.

6:00pm: I head home as I’ve to get groceries for the week and college work is calling.

7:00pm: I arrive at Tara Street and decide I’m too hungry to cook dinner do so get a Boojum (€6.65 - but I use an All For One voucher). After, I head to Tesco to get food for lunch (€6.90). I head home and make a stir fry with the ingredients for lunches.

9:00pm: Eventually, I get to sit down and do some college work.

Today's total: €6.90

Weekly subtotal: €57.20

What I've learned: