Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 8 November 2022
Driver shortages and software issues lead to 'ghost buses' on services in Dublin, TDs to hear

TDs and Senators will hear from the National Transport Authority, Dublin Bus and Go-Ahead Ireland later today.

1 hour ago 4,946 Views 5 Comments
Dublin Buses at a depot
Dublin Buses at a depot
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

DUBLIN BUS WILL apologise for a deterioration in their their Real-Time Passenger Information (RTPI) systems, leading to cancelled buses appearing on apps and street signs in recent months.

Acting Chief Executive of Dublin Bus, Andrea Keane, is set to tell the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Transport that “the reliability of RTPI systems has unfortunately deteriorated in recent months” due to both software issues and a shortage of bus drivers.

In her opening statement, Keane will tell TDs and Senators that Dublin Bus apologises to customers who have been impacted due to the “significant problems” caused by RTPI systems “not performing as [they] should”.

Dublin Bus currently operates three separate RTPI systems: the Dublin bus app, the Transport for Ireland app and the on-street signs.

These systems operate independent of one another, it is understood.

According to Keane, these three systems have suffered software problems in recent months, with changes being implemented by Dublin Bus in September while the National Transport Authority (NTA) implemented changes in October.

Alongside technical issues with RTPI systems, Dublin Bus has also faced driver recruitment challenges, which has lead to the cancellation of some services.

“The technical issues with the RTPI systems have unfortunately coincided with the current driver recruitment challenges,” Keane will say.

“As noted above, this has resulted in the company having to cancel some trips due to these driver recruitment challenges. These cancelled trips should be removed from the real time system in a timely manner, but in some cases, this was not happening.”

“The inaccuracy of the data on the on-street displays in recent months was as a result of the higher than normal cancellation of services due to lack of drivers as well as a technical fault,” Anne Graham, the Chief Executive Officer of the NTA, will tell the Committee.

Graham will add that improvements made to the system will reduce the presence of “ghost buses” on the RTPI system whenever a driver is unavailable.

Go-Ahead Ireland’s Managing Director, Andrew Edwards, is also set to apologise for bus service issues.

He will tell TDs: “It is absolutely accurate to say that Go-Ahead’s services have suffered along with those of other operators over the past number of months.”

Edwards will also detail that Go-Ahead was hit with a cyber-attack in September, impacting on the company’s IT systems.

“Furthermore, in September of this year, Go-Ahead Group suffered a cyber security incident which impacted operational IT systems in the company’s bus businesses, including software used to schedule drivers and services,” Edwards will tell TDs.

“This came at a time of increasing service demand with schools and colleges returning, increasing road traffic and changing weather conditions – important day-to-day issues associated with that time period.” 

