#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 5 July 2022
Advertisement

Heatwave follows flooding in China as changing weather patterns wreak havoc

Troubling weather patterns worldwide have ‘all the hallmarks of climate change’, say scientists.

By Press Association Tuesday 5 Jul 2022, 11:12 AM
1 hour ago 2,351 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5808091
People ride in rain in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 3 July, 2022.
Image: Liao Zuping via Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
People ride in rain in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 3 July, 2022.
People ride in rain in Hezhou, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, 3 July, 2022.
Image: Liao Zuping via Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

CHINA IS EXPERIENCING its worst heatwave in decades after rainfall hit record levels in June.

Japan is also facing soaring temperatures as volatile weather patterns wreak havoc worldwide in what scientists say has all the hallmarks of climate change – with further warming predicted this century.

The north-east provinces of Shandong, Jilin and Liaoning saw precipitation rise to the highest levels ever recorded in June, while the national average of 112.1mm was 9.1% higher than the same month last year, the China Meteorological Administration said in a report today.

The average temperature across the nation also hit 21.3 degrees Celsius in June, up 0.9C from the same month last year and the highest since 1961.

No relief is in sight, with higher than usual temperatures and precipitation forecast in much of the country throughout July, the administration said.

In the northern province of Henan, Xuchang hit 42.1C and Dengfeng 41.6C on 24 June for their hottest days on record, according to global extreme weather tracker Maximiliano Herrera.

China has also seen seasonal flooding in several parts of the country, causing misery for hundreds of thousands, particularly in the hard-hit south that receives the bulk of rainfall as well as typhoons that sweep in from the South China Sea.

Meanwhile, in Japan, officials announced the earliest end to the annual summer rainy season since the national meteorological agency began keeping records in 1951.

The rains usually temper summer heat, often well into July.

On Friday, the cities of Tokamachi and Tsunan set all-time heat records while several others broke monthly marks.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Japanese authorities also warned of greater-than-usual stress on the power grid and urged citizens to conserve energy.

Large parts of the Northern Hemisphere have seen extreme heat this summer, with regions from the normally chilly Russian Arctic to the traditionally sweltering American South recording unusually high temperatures and humidity.

In the US, the National Weather Service has held 30 million Americans under some kind of heat advisory amid record-setting temperatures.

The suffering and danger to health is most intense among those without air conditioning or who work outdoors, further reinforcing the economic disparities in dealing with extreme weather trends.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie