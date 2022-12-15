Redacted Lives: Listen to the final episode of our new documentary series here

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
Redacted Lives is a new six-part documentary series by The Journal that explores the experiences of people who passed through the mother and baby home system.
Children born into these institutions were usually adopted or sent to industrial schools – often without their mother’s consent.
Many women have tried to find their children over the years, but to no avail. Adopted people have also struggled to find their parents, or information about their early life.
Redacted Lives gives these people the chance to tell the real story of mother and baby homes, and explores how the State continues to deny survivors access to information, proper redress and ownership of their true identities.
