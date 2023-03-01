The Journal's Redacted Lives podcast among nominees at 2023 Spider Awards

THE JOURNAL’S SIX-PART documentary series about mother and baby homes, which tells the stories of women and children who passed through the system, has been nominated for a major award.

The Spider Awards are the longest running digital awards programme in Ireland and recognise companies and individuals who are driving digital excellence in every aspect of their work.

Redacted Lives is a finalist in the Best Podcast category for 2023.

The 26th annual ceremony is to take place at the Round Room in the Mansion House, Dublin this Friday 3 March.

The judging panel, comprised of industry experts, evaluated nominations across 20 categories. This year, there are five new categories, including Best Collaboration, Design & UX Team, Digital Team of the Year, Best Influencer Led Campaign and Best Event Campaign.

The winner of the podcast category in 2022 was Georgie Crawford’s The Good Glow. Other past award winners from the media sector include Off the Ball, GCN (Gay Community News) and Newswhip.

Speaking ahead of this week’s ceremony, managing director of the awards, Tracey Carney said: “It is so important that we recognise digital excellence in companies all across the country, together with the outstanding creativity of Ireland’s digital ecosystem.

“The Spider Awards was established to honour those who are setting standards industry wide. Competition this year was tough, with Best Influencer Led Campaign and Best in Social Media proving the most popular categories. Each and every one of the finalists deserve our congratulations in reaching this stage. We look forward to acknowledging their success at the Mansion House on 3 March.”

For more details and a list of all nominees, visit the 2023 Spider Awards website here.