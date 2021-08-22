Poll: Should speed limits be reduced in rural areas?

AN INITIATIVE IN Dublin plans to reduce the speed limit to 30km/h across the city.

Campaigners say this lower limit makes roads safer for all users and promotes active travel by making cyclists and pedestrians feel secure.

Research has shown that pedestrians’ chances of surviving being hit by a car rapidly decrease the faster the vehicle is travelling.

Most rural roads don’t have footpaths and the majority of road deaths occur on rural roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher.

So today we’re asking: Should speed limits be reduced in rural areas?

