#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Sunday 22 August 2021
Advertisement

Poll: Should speed limits be reduced in rural areas?

Campaigners say it would encourage cycling and walking.

By Céimin Burke Sunday 22 Aug 2021, 8:37 AM
44 minutes ago 6,910 Views 28 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528858
Image: Shutterstock/Martina I. Meyer
Image: Shutterstock/Martina I. Meyer

AN INITIATIVE IN Dublin plans to reduce the speed limit to 30km/h across the city.

Campaigners say this lower limit makes roads safer for all users and promotes active travel by making cyclists and pedestrians feel secure.

Research has shown that pedestrians’ chances of surviving being hit by a car rapidly decrease the faster the vehicle is travelling.

Most rural roads don’t have footpaths and the majority of road deaths occur on rural roads with a speed limit of 80km/h or higher.

So today we’re asking: Should speed limits be reduced in rural areas?


Poll Results:

Yes (511)
No (328)
I don't know/no opinion (40)



#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (28)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie