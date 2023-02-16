'Sheer shortage' of refugee accommodation leading to limited community consultation, Govt says

THE DEPARTMENT OF Integration will warn that there is a limited timeframe for consultation with communities over asylum seeker housing due to the “sheer shortage” of accommodation.

The Secretary General of the Department, Kevin McCarthy, will also say that acquiring bed spaces for asylum seekers arriving remains “extremely difficult”, particularly for single males.

In his opening statement to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), McCarthy will tell TDs that, at present, all accommodation within the International Protection Accommodation Service (IPAS) is being used.

“Intensive efforts are being undertaken daily by staff in the Department to source emergency accommodation. However, procuring enough bed space to keep pace with incoming arrivals remains extremely challenging,” McCarthy will say.

“This is particularly so in the case of accommodation for single males.

“This has now entered an extremely difficult phase, with insufficient new accommodation for international protection applicants at scale available in the short term to medium term, and a number of IP accommodation contracts coming to a close.”

At present, the State is accommodating 77,000 refugees, with 57,500 arriving from Ukraine while 19,741 are International Protection applicants. This time last year, Ireland was accommodating 7,500 International Protection applicants.

“Meeting this ten-fold increase in the overall numbers accommodated has involved huge operational challenges over the course of the last year,” McCarthy will add.

McCarthy will say that due to the “sheer scale and urgency of need” to provide accommodation to people arriving into Ireland, the time window for consultation with communities is limited.

However, he will add that the Department is aware of the need to address “information deficits” within communities.

“We are committed to working with elected representatives, local authorities and local communities in this regard to ensure that local dialogue is fact based and to counter misinformation that is used in some instances to generate fear and resistance,” McCarthy will tell TDs and Senators.

He is also due to outline that the CityWest Transit Hub remains at capacity, with 187 people unable to be accommodated since 24 January.

It comes after The Journal reported last weekend that no new buildings have been made available to the Department of Integration since Minister Roderic O’Gorman appealed for vacant buildings late last month.

O’Gorman had appealed for sports centres, conference facilities, arts centres, student leisure centres and any other large buildings that are “deemed safe” to house refugees.

While departments are understood to be in the process of reaching out to bodies within their sectors to find out if more accommodation is available, it is understood that no new buildings have been immediately made available following the call out.