Dublin: 11°C Monday 24 October 2022
Cabinet to meet today to try to solve Ukrainian refugee accommodation crisis

A temporary facility is opening at Dublin Airport today.

1 hour ago 3,751 Views 8 Comments
The Palayanytsya Ukrainian Chairity Centre in Dublin city centre.
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

CABINET MINISTERS ARE set to meet today in a bid to try to solve the accommodation problem facing Ukrainian refugees. 

It emerged over the weekend that newly arriving refugees stayed in Dublin Airport as there was no suitable accommodation for them. 

A new temporary facility is being opened at the airport today to house those left without accommodation.

The Department of Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said there were a total of 43 men who could not be housed over the weekend. 

This revelation was met with frustration from the Ukrainian ambassador to Ireland, Larysa Geranko. 

She said that as far as she knew, the government was “working on a plan”, but that the situation was “not acceptable”.

“It’s unacceptable for us because, of course we are worrying about our people,” she said.

“And they bought tickets, they arrived in Ireland, so might be better to announce the lack of or absence of their accommodation in advance.”

 The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth have said that there are currently over 58,000 people (42,000 Ukrainian, 16,000 International Protection) being accommodated in Ireland.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said that two months ago, there were approximately 750 Ukrainian refugees arriving into Ireland a week but this has rapidly increased to around 1,500 a week, alongside 400 people from other countries seeking international protection.

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Emma Lane Spollen of the Ukraine Civil Society Forum (an umbrella group consisting of groups such as the Red Cross and the Immigrant Council of Ireland) said that the current system for taking in refugees is “totally reliant on the hospitality sector”.

Spollen said there was some frustration that the Government had not planned ahead for this issue despite being warned of high numbers of refugees arriving. 

“I think that’s why there’s some frustration that some of the decisions that should have been made on investment decisions weren’t made six months ago. The numbers that were being projected were 100,000 and 200,000.

“We’re not anywhere near that but yet we haven’t done any planning or any contingency work for that type of number so that’s why the meeting today is so important because we need the Taoiseach to be making decisions now that will create accommodation coming on stream in six months time.”

