10 more Ukrainian men told there is no accommodation for them

TEN MORE UKRAINIAN refugees were told last night that there was no accommodation available for them.

This follows on from Friday night, when 33 Ukrainian men were told that there was no accommodation.

A spokesperson for the Department of Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth said:

“A further 10 people, all single males, were informed yesterday that no accommodation was available and asked to provide contact details for when it does become available.”

Speaking to RTÉ News yesterday, some Ukrainian men talked about the difficulties they were facing, and confirmed they had slept in Dublin Airport on Friday night.

Speaking through a translator, one man said that he “doesn’t know what to do, he doesn’t know where to start with and he’s just in despair”.

The men were talking outside the Capuchin Day Centre, where they were being provided with food and care.

Minister for State Thomas Byrne today apologised that the government had been unable to provide accommodation for new arrivals over the last few nights.

“Yes we haven’t managed to do it in the last couple of nights for those people… and I’m very, very sorry about that,” he told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics.

He said that the Irish government was “doing its best” and had done “huge work as a state, as a government, as a people”.

Advertisement

Byrne said said that the Irish government had a legal obligation to provide accommodation and subsistence, if needed, to refugees, and that “there was no running away from that”.

Yesterday

Yesterday, it was confirmed that coalition leaders will meet tomorrow to discuss the accommodation shortage. Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters yesterday evening that increasing the €400 monthly payment given to households who are accommodating Ukrainians is “on the table”.

Departments will come forward with a “range of measures”, including the payment increase, he told The Journal.

“That’s something that’s on the table though,” the Taoiseach said, adding: “I don’t have a specific amount now”.

Martin also defended the government’s record:

“The state has been remarkably fast, I would argue, in terms of responding to a wartime situation the worst humanitarian crisis in in Europe since the Second World War.

I mean, we’ve witnessed the displacement of well over six million people,” he said – adding that Ireland had responded “in an extraordinary way, an unprecedented way in terms of the sheer numbers we’ve already accommodated – up to 55,000 Ukrainians have come into the country.

“We never before ever had to accommodate so many people in such a short space of time, as we have done now and it’s because we’re in a war-time situation there is no other explanation for it,” he said.

It was also confirmed that as of Monday measures will be put in place at Dublin Airport to allow people to remain there overnight.

The crisis around accommodation for refugees came to light earlier this week, when Integration Minister Roderic O’Gorman was unable to confirm that refugees would not be forced to sleep on the streets due to the lack of accommodation. T

his statement came after the Citywest facility was closed to new arrivals on Thursday, due to a lack of capacity.