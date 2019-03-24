This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Sunday 24 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

German billionaire family to donate €10 million after discovering Nazi past

With wealth estimated at €33 billion, the Reimann family is believed to be Germany’s second richest.

By AFP Sunday 24 Mar 2019, 7:08 PM
13 minutes ago 2,536 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4558571
Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimann’s JAB Holding Company
Image: Soeren Stache via AP
Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimann’s JAB Holding Company
Family spokesman Peter Harf, who heads the Reimann’s JAB Holding Company
Image: Soeren Stache via AP

MORE THAN 70 years after the end of World World II, one of Germany’s richest families has admitted to its dark links with Adolf Hitler’s regime.

Spokesman of the Reimann family, Peter Harf, told Bild am Sonntag of plans to give €10 million to charity after learning of their elders’ support for the Nazis and their company’s use of forced labour during the war.

“Reimann senior and Reimann junior were guilty. The two entrepreneurs have both passed away, they belonged actually in prison,” said Harf.

Albert Reimann senior died in 1954 and his son in 1984. 

They did not talk about the Nazi era and the family had thought that all of the company’s connection to the Nazis had been revealed in a 1978 report, Harf said.

The company they left behind, JAB Holding, is today a behemoth that owns household brands ranging from Clearasil to Calgon.

With wealth estimated at €33 billion, the Reimann family is believed to be Germany’s second richest. 

Harf said the family began digging into their dark past in the 2000s, and in 2014 decided to commission a historian to produce a thorough study into their ancestors’ ties to Nazism.

The family plans to make public a full account when the book by the historian, Paul Erker of Munich University, is finished, said Harf.

Quoting letters and archival documents, Bild am Sonntag said Reimann senior was a willing donor to Hitler’s SS as early as 1931.

His company was in 1941 deemed a “crucial” firm in the war, as it produced items for the Wehrmacht and the armaments industry.

In 1943, the company was using as many as 175 forced labourers, and employed a foreman who was known for his cruel treatment of the workers.

Harf, who confirmed the conclusions drawn by the Bild report, said there had been no known efforts to provide any compensation to the forced labourers.

The historian presented his preliminary findings to the Reimann children and grandchildren, as well as Harf, several weeks ago, he said.

We were all ashamed and turned as white as the wall. There is nothing to gloss over. These crimes are disgusting.

“But we have since talked about what we can do now,” he said.

“We want to do more and donate €10 million to a suitable organisation.”

Many of Germany’s biggest companies have over the decades confronted their Third Reich history.

Among them is Volkswagen, which used concentration camp internees and prisoners of war as slave labour in its factories during the war.

In 1938, Hitler himself laid the foundation stone for the first Volkswagen factory in Wolfsburg in northern Germany, tasked with building an affordable car for all Germans — which would go on to become the iconic Beetle.

© AFP 2019 with reporting by Associated Press

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Six drug deals and a fistfight at a Dublin shopping centre: One hour at a crack cocaine hotspot
    61,220  56
    2
    		Wealth of Ireland's super rich rises in the latest Sunday Times Rich List
    49,806  60
    3
    		Theresa May holds crisis talks amid reports she's facing a 'cabinet coup'
    43,618  46
    Fora
    1
    		How Perpetua took the 'best of nightclubs' to build a gym for the aspirational tech elite
    481  0
    2
    		Food is really Instagram-friendly and that's a problem for businesses
    59  0
    The42
    1
    		John Delaney steps down as chief executive to take up new FAI position
    124,505  128
    2
    		As it happened: Tyrone v Galway, Mayo v Monaghan, Roscommon v Kerry - Sunday football match tracker
    84,027  11
    3
    		As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    57,972  15
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Toying with the idea of a tea top? Here are our favourite high-street offerings
    4,435  0
    2
    		Can You Name These Minor Characters From Old MTV Shows?
    3,583  0
    3
    		Astrology 101: An introduction to the stars and tarot card reading
    2,122  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    DUBLIN
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky National League campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Rock hits 0-9 as Dublin end tricky National League campaign with six-point win in Cavan
    Goals from Aherne and Woods help impressive Dublin end Galway's unbeaten record
    As it happened: Galway v Waterford, Limerick v Dublin - Allianz Hurling League semi-finals
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    'I thought I would have been in the game more' - Maguire admits frustrations with debut competitive start
    McCarthy admits his Matt Doherty experiment didn't work in Gibraltar struggle
    Misfiring Ireland shake off Gibraltar and tough conditions to start Euro campaign with a win
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Varadkar says Ireland rejoining Commonwealth is 'not something that's on the agenda'
    Any tax loopholes used by vulture funds won't be closed down until the autumn, says Taoiseach
    Taoiseach promises income tax cuts and rules out entering government with Sinn Féin
    RUGBY
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Already out of Italy trip, Tommy Bowe is now a worry for France game
    Bowe and Heaslip to miss Six Nations opener
    D’Arcy a Racing certainty as Leinster name side for French trip

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie