Human remains found in Ballymena confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell

POLICE IN NORTHERN Ireland have confirmed that human remains found in Ballymena earlier this month were those of Chloe Mitchell.

Chloe Mitchell, 21, was last seen on CCTV in the early hours of Saturday 3 June in the Co Antrim town.

Advertisement

Detectives launched a murder inquiry after suspected human remains were found on 11 June.

Extensive searches were carried out in the locality by the PSNI and volunteers, including Ballymena search and rescue teams.

Detective Chief Inspector Richard Millar said: “The identification process on human remains found in Ballymena on Sunday 11th June has now concluded and have been confirmed as those of Chloe Mitchell.”

Earlier this month a man from Ballymena was charged with murdering Chloe Mitchell between 2 and 5 June, while another man was charged with attempting to impede justice by concealing evidence