Dublin: 9 °C Thursday 19 December, 2019
Removing Verona Murphy from Fine Gael election ticket 'looking better by the moment', says Harris

Murphy has been removed from the Fine Gael general election ticket, the party said yesterday.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 19 Dec 2019, 3:31 PM
10 minutes ago 933 Views 4 Comments
Simon Harris speaking to the media today.
Image: Sam Boal
Simon Harris speaking to the media today.
Simon Harris speaking to the media today.
Image: Sam Boal

THE DECISION TO remove Verona Murphy from the Fine Gael ticket for the upcoming general election is “looking better by the moment”, Minister for Health Simon Harris has said.  

The party confirmed yesterday that the former Wexford by-election candidate has been dropped from the upcoming general election ticket. 

“The decision to deselect her is looking better by the moment,” Harris said today speaking to reporters. 

“I think anybody who engages in stoking what I believe are to be unfounded racist fears has no place in the Fine Gael party. 

“I thought the comments this morning… gave a great insight perhaps into why it’s best that she’s been deselected.”

In an interview with Alan Corcoran on South-East Radio earlier today, Murphy said her apology stands but her words have been “misrepresented in the media”.

“Do we have to wait to have a London Bridge incident on Wexford Bridge?,” she said today. 

“Am I, as a person, not allowed to raise the security issue that these unrestricted migrants bring?” 

The decision to deselect Murphy from the Fine Gael ticket was reached after the controversial by-election campaign last month.

During the campaign, Murphy was criticised for a series of comments about migrants. 

She apologised after linking asylum seekers to Isis and calling for them to be “deprogrammed”. 

She also made further comments linking migrants to the terrorist group and said that Isis had “manipulated children as young as three or four”.

Asked about these statements earlier today, Murphy said she stands by her apology but claims to be privy to information other TDs would not.  

With reporting by Christina Finn. 

About the author:

About the author
Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

