Dublin: 13°C Monday 26 April 2021
Gardaí and Crimestoppers issue joint appeal over murder of William Delaney

The 56-year-old went missing in January 2019.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 26 Apr 2021, 11:26 AM
William Delaney.
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

AN INFORMATION APPEAL in relation to the murder of a 56-year-old man who went missing from Portlaoise has been issued by gardaí and Crimestoppers. 

William Delaney has been missing since 2019 and gardaí believe he was murdered. 

Today is Delaney’s 59th birthday, and gardaí, along with anonymous phone line Crimestoppers, have issued a public appeal for information.

On the morning of 30 January 2019, Delaney left Portlaoise General Hospital where he had been a patient.

Gardaí said he collected a welfare payment at Portlaoise Post Office after leaving the hospital. 

He was last seen at around 3pm on 30 January in Monasterevin, Co Kildare where he called to visit a relative.

The relative wasn’t home, but Delaney was seen outside the premises on the old Cork-Dublin road opposite a local landmark, the Hazel Hotel.

He was reported missing by his family on 6 March 2019. 

He is described as five feet six inches in height, of medium build, with black/grey hair and blue eyes. It’s not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

In June 2019, gardaí received information that Delaney had been killed and his body buried at a location in Laois. 

A search was conducted in the area near the Rock of Dunamase but no remains were discovered. 

Gardaí said they believe “that people in the community have information and have not yet come forward”. Gardaí most recently issued a renewed appeal for information on this case last month.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Portlaoise on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station. 

Anybody with information can also anonymously call Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25.

There have been three arrests in relation to the missing persons case. A man was arrested earlier this month and released without charge. 

Superintendent John Lawless from Portlaoise Garda Station said today: “I am appealing to any members of the public who have information on the murder of William Delaney, or the whereabouts of his remains to come forward.

“You may have vital information which could help us. Information which may seem insignificant, might help with this investigation.”

