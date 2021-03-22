Gardaí renew appeal for man missing from Portlaoise since January 2019

GARDAÍ ARE RENEWING their appeal to the public seeking assistance in locating a man missing from Co Laois since 2019.

William Delaney was reported missing from Portlaoise on Wednesday, 31 January 2019.

He was 56 years old when he was reported missing.

William is described as being 5’6″ in height, of medium build, with black/grey hair and blue eyes.

It’s not known what he was wearing when he was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact gardaí at Portlaoise on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.