Renewed appeal for witnesses to fatal road collision in Kildare last week

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses to come forward, as part of ongoing investigations after a man in his 20s was killed in a road collision involving one car and a truck last Tuesday in co Kildare.

The collision, which occurred at around 10.50pm on 18 July, happened on the R403 road near Celbridge. The man in his 20s, who was the passenger in the vehicle, was fatally injured while the driver of the car failed to remain at the scene, Gardaí said.

The man driving the truck, aged in his 30s, was uninjured.

On Tuesday, as part of an ongoing investigation, a man in his late teens was arrested and has since been released without charge, Gardaí said today.

Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with a taxi driver, who they believe was travelling on the road between Celbridge and Lucan at approximately 11pm on the evening of the collision.

A spokesperson for An Garda Síochána said: “It is believed this taxi driver collected a fare from the Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of the R403 and brought this fare to the Liffey Valley/Palmerstown area of Dublin.”

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Additional reporting by David MacRedmond