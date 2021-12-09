Oireachtas passes legislation to cap rent increases at 2% per year

A LAW TO cap rent increases at 2% in rent pressure zones (RPZ) has passed in the Dáil.

The legislation would see rent capped in line with inflation, if that rate is lower than a 2% rise.

The Residential Tenancies Bill also aims to provide for tenancies of unlimited as part of Government plans to create “a sustainable housing system” in Ireland.

The Bill now goes to the President for signing and the rent increase cap will apply immediately upon enactment.

Welcoming the passing of the legislation, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said: “This Bill’s swift passage through the Oireachtas demonstrates the Government’s commitment to improving the situation for renters in Ireland.

The Residential Tenancies Bill has now passed in #DáilÉireann.



❇️ Capping any rent increases in RPZs at the level of inflation or at 2%, whichever is lower

❇️ Provides for tenancies of unlimited duration #HousingforAll @DeptHousingIRL pic.twitter.com/poeNhNHUnl — Darragh O'Brien (@DarraghOBrienTD) December 8, 2021

“When introducing the legislation to link any rent increases to inflation in July, I was very clear on the need to carefully monitor inflation.

“At that time, inflation averaged 0.73% per annum over the previous three years but had risen to 1.6% per annum in the year ending June 2021.”

He said that given “the unexpectedly fast rise” in the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, he engaged with the Office of the Attorney General to “secure Government approval” to introduce a 2% cap on rent increases in RPZs.

O’Brien added that the legislation “respects the constitutionally protected property rights of landlords and aims to safeguard continued investment in the sector” by existing and new landlords to deliver rental accommodation.

While Sinn Féin did not block the Bill, the party’s housing spokesman Eoin Ó Broin argued that the Bill’s efforts to safeguard against rent increases above 2% and inflation are “meaningless”, saying that research by both the Residential Tenancies Board and Daft.ie show that rent increases have “consistently breached” previous caps.

While his party did not stand in the way of the legislation, Ó Broin said it remains “fundamentally flawed”.

“Secondly, this Bill allows for cumulative percentage rent increases; a clause which the Minister himself removed from renters’ legislation last year. He is now inserting this back in.