Average rent for new tenancy in Dublin reached €1,972 per month at end of last year

RENT LEVELS FOR new tenancies remained high at the end of 2021, with rents in Dublin still highest at €1,972 per month, according to a new report.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) rent index measures rental price developments faced by those taking up new tenancies in the private rental sector.

New rents nationally increased by 9% in the last quarter of 2021 from €1,298 in the last quarter of 2020 to €1,415 for the same period last year.

In the final quarter of 2021, rents for new tenancies in Dublin were €1,972 per month, compared to €1,104 per month outside Dublin.

The highest average rent in new tenancies was in Dublin while the lowest monthly rents were in Leitrim, where the average rent in new tenancies stood at €740 per month.

On a quarterly basis rents in new tenancies fell in 14 counties over the quarter. Rents for new tenancies in Roscommon increased the most with a quarterly growth rate of 12.6%.

On an annualised basis, the lowest growth in the standardised average rent for new tenancies was in Kildare where rents remained unchanged on the previous period.

There was a 48% drop in the number of tenancies registered in the quarter, which the RTB said is likely driven by factors such as the constraints on supply of properties and current tenants choosing to stay longer in existing tenancies.

Dublin and the Greater Dublin Area accounted for over half of all new tenancy agreements registered in the quarter and 59.7% of new tenancies were for apartments.

The RTB said it wanted to remind landlords of legal requirement to register their tenancies every year as of 4 April 2022.

RTB director Niall Byrne said this is a significant change for the residential rental sector and for landlords.

“One of the public benefits from annual registration will be to provide the RTB with current data on all rents which will enable us to publish more detailed reports on rents and rent levels, for both new and existing tenancies, beginning, we expect, in 2023,” he said.

The current Rent Index can only report on movements in rents for new tenancies registered with the RTB. With access to annual registration data, the RTB will be able to identify new rental stock that hasn’t been let previously, the type and size of landlord of this stock, the stock leaving the sector and the type and size of landlords associated with this, and, very importantly, rent levels in all existing residential rental stock.

“These forthcoming improvements will mean that the RTB will be in a stronger position to fulfil its statutory and regulatory functions in a more responsive, risk-based, and effective manner.”

He said it will also mean that the RTB will be better able to provide new insights and information to tenants, landlords and the wider public while helping inform the development of residential rental sector policy.