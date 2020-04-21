Researchers seek volunteers for Irish study on impact of quarantine on romantic relationships

NEW RESEARCH AT University College Dublin will seek to understand the psychological impact of the Covid-19 quarantine period on couples.

The study at UCD’s School of Psychology is part of a global study with over 30 countries.

Researchers said the stressful experiences, such as the outbreak of Covid-19 can affect both partners in a romantic relationship, especially when movement and distancing is restricted outside the home.

Equally, they said support from a romantic partner – known as dyadic coping – may play a larger role in alleviating stress when alternate and routine psychological supports are reduced.

“This study aims to understand the effects of Covid-19 related stress on both individual and relationship well-being, and potential mitigating effects of positive dyadic coping for individuals in a romantic relationship.

“It will not only inform how people in Ireland are coping with Covid-19, but also inform the global response. We are collaborating with over 30 countries and approximately 100 clinician-scientists to gain a global understanding of the stress, resilience, and supports both in place and required.”

Participants will be asked about their general demographic (age, occupation etc), effects of Covid-19, questions about their relationship as well as questions about their psychological well-being before and after 27 March, when strict guidelines were implemented.

Researchers at UCD are seeking 500 individuals to participate in an anonymous online survey, which takes approximately 15-20 minutes.

To take part you must be over 18, in a romantic relationship and currently living in Ireland with your partner. All participants will be entered into a raffle for a €50 voucher.

Anyone interested in participating in the survey can find out more here.