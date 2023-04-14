Residential property price increases in the year to February slow to a 22 month low

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY PRICES increased by 5% in the 12 months to February.
However, that’s the lowest rate of annual growth in 22 months, when an increase of 4.5% was recorded nationally in April 2021.
That’s according to the CSO’s Residential Property Price Index for February 2023.
The 5% increase in the 12 months to February is also down on the 6.1% annual increase that was recorded in the year to January 2023.
The latest figures are considerably down on the high values of 15.1% in the 12 months to February and March 2022.
In Dublin, residential property prices saw a 3.2% increase in the 12 months to February 2023.
House prices in Dublin increased by 3%, while apartment prices went up 4%.
The highest house prices growth in Dublin was seen in South Dublin at 9.3%.
However, in Dublin City there was a decrease in house prices of 0.5%, making it the only place where there was a decrease in prices.
The residential property price increase outside of Dublin was 6.4%.
House prices were up 6.6% while apartment prices were up 3.3%.
In the border region, house prices increase 9% in the 12 months to February 2023, while the Mid-West (Clare, Limerick, and Tipperary) saw a 4.9% increase.
The median price of a house purchased in the 12 months to February 2023 was €310,000, with the lowest median price being found in Longford at €152,000.
The highest median price was €630,000 in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown.
Meanwhile, the most expensive Eircode area in the 12 months to February 2023 was A94 ‘Blackrock’ with a median price of €755,000.
F35 ‘Ballyhaunis’ and F45 ‘Castlerea’ shared the least expensive price of €130,000.
