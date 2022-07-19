Revenue seizes 77kgs of herbal cannabis in Rosslare search operation

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized 77 kilograms of herbal cannabis in a search at Rosslare Europort.
The customs officers, with assistance from gardaí, were found in an unaccompanied trailer that arrived from Europe yesterday.
The drugs are worth an estimated value of more than €1.5 million and discovered by Revenue officers who searched the trailer after it arrived that had arrived on a ferry from Cherbourg, France.
No arrests have been made and Revenue, in a statement, said that investigations were continuing.
