Tuesday 16 February 2021
Cannabis, khat, and cocaine discovered inside packages marked as 'fishing bait' and 'sport shoes'

The drugs have a combined estimated value of approximately €225,000.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 11:13 AM
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

REVENUE OFFICERS HAVE seized drugs worth over €225,000 at Athlone and Dublin Mail Centres. 

As a result of routine operations yesterday, around 99kgs of drugs were discovered in over 50 separate parcels originating from the US, UK, Canada, Kenya, and Spain. 

The parcels were declared as fishing bait, keychains, art supplies, green tea, and sports shoes. They were destined for delivery to various addresses across the country.

The seizures were made with the assistance of Revenue detector dogs operating in each mail centre, both named Bailey.

Revenue officers seized over 99kgs of illegal drugs including herbal cannabis, khat, and cocaine. 

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecution. The seizures come as part of the agency’s ongoing operations targeting drug smuggling.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they are asked to contact Revenue in confidence on freephone 1800 295 295.

15022021 Dublin Mail Centre

