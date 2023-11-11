Advertisement

Saturday 11 November 2023
Revenue The cigarettes seized in Co Louth yesterday.
holy smokes

Revenue officers seize €8.2 million worth of cigarettes in Co Louth

A man in his 60s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.
3.1k
0
1 hour ago

OVER 9.8 MILLION cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers yesterday following the search of a vehicle in Co Louth. 

The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dog Toby and with the support of members of An Garda Síochána from the Dundalk Detective Unit, the Roads Policing Unit and the Armed Support Unit.

Revenue said the cigarettes, branded ‘Platinum Seven’, have an estimated value of over €8.2 million.

Photo 3 Detector Dog Toby The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dog Toby.

This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million, it said. 

A man in his 60s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.

Author
Jane Moore
