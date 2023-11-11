Revenue officers seize €8.2 million worth of cigarettes in Co Louth

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
OVER 9.8 MILLION cigarettes were seized by Revenue officers yesterday following the search of a vehicle in Co Louth.
The seizure was made with the assistance of detector dog Toby and with the support of members of An Garda Síochána from the Dundalk Detective Unit, the Roads Policing Unit and the Armed Support Unit.
Revenue said the cigarettes, branded ‘Platinum Seven’, have an estimated value of over €8.2 million.
This represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of approximately €6.4 million, it said.
A man in his 60s has been questioned and investigations are ongoing.
This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the shadow economy and the supply of illegal tobacco products.
