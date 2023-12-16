Rhys McClenaghan rounds out year to remember with RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award

BACK-TO-BACK world gymnastics champion Rhys McClenaghan added one final award to his remarkable year as he was named 2023 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year.

McClenaghan, 24, won pommel horse gold at the European Gymnastics Championships in Turkey in April.

And he followed it up by defending his title at the World Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp in October.

McClenaghan topped a seven-strong shortlist that included undisputed two-weight world boxing champion Katie Taylor, Irish rugby legend Johnny Sexton, and Republic of Ireland soccer captain Katie McCabe.

“This means the world to me,” a delighted McClenaghan said as he accepted his award. “Thank you so much.”

“I can’t believe I’m holding this in my hands. Amazing.”

“It’s just incredible that I’m an Irish gymnast taking home world titles, and that’s never been done before of course. I’m so proud to be able to do that.

“I want to thank all of the nominees for this award for inspiring me.”

Brighton’s Evan Ferguson was named Young Sportsperson of the Year, while four-in-a-row hurling champions Limerick were named Team of the Year.

Irish rugby head coach Andy Farrell took home the Manager of the Year award, while paralympic sprinter Jason Smyth was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Written by Niall Kelly and posted on the42.ie