#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 16 February 2022
Advertisement

At least 18 people dead in storms near Rio de Janeiro

A “state of disaster” has been declared.

By AFP Wednesday 16 Feb 2022, 10:39 AM
22 minutes ago 872 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5684493
Heavy flooding in Franca, Sao Paulo, last week
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Heavy flooding in Franca, Sao Paulo, last week
Heavy flooding in Franca, Sao Paulo, last week
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

LANDSLIDES AND FLOODING triggered by heavy rainfall killed at least 18 people on Tuesday in a tourist town in the hills above Rio de Janeiro, Brazilian firefighters said.

“So far, 18 deaths caused by landslides and floods have been confirmed” in recent hours, the Rio de Janeiro Fire Department said in a statement.

The department did not provide figures for those injured or missing.

It said more than 180 firefighters and other rescue workers were at the scene in the picturesque hill town of Petropolis, where Brazil’s last emperor Pedro II is buried, 68km (42 miles) north of the city of Rio.

“Specialised search-and-rescue teams have been sent to reinforce the rescue operations, with the support of 4×4 vehicles and boats,” it added.

City hall declared a “state of disaster” as images spread on social media of destroyed houses and cars swept away by floodwater.

Many shops were completely inundated by the rising waters which gushed down the streets of the historic city center.

Some parts of Petropolis received up to 260mm (10 inches) of water in less than six hours, more than was expected for the whole month of February, according to the meteorological agency MetSul.

The heaviest downpour had passed but more moderate rainfall was expected to continue for several hours, authorities said.

Global warming has increased the risk of heavy storms and flooding, as the atmosphere retains more water and rainfall patterns are disrupted.

‘Tragedy’ 

President Jair Bolsonaro, on an official trip to Russia, said on Twitter that he was keeping abreast of “the tragedy” and asked his ministers to provide “immediate aid to the victims”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Earlier this month, floods and landslides caused by torrential rain killed at least 28 people in the southeast of the country, mostly in Sao Paulo state and the region north of Rio.

In January 2011, more than 900 people died in the mountainous region of Rio due to heavy rains that caused flooding and landslides in a large area including Petropolis and neighboring cities Nova Friburgo and Teresopolis.

Petropolis, the summer residence of the former imperial court, is a tourist destination that attracts a large number of visitors.

Because of its altitude, it has a cooler climate than the coast of Rio.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie