Rishi Sunak to meet NI leaders in Belfast today with speculation that protocol deal is imminent

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Rishi Sunak is set to hold talks with Stormont leaders over the Northern Ireland Protocol amid growing speculation of a deal coming within days on the post-Brexit trading arrangement.

Sunak and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris will meet the politicians near Belfast as British newspaper reports suggest the Prime Minister could brief his Cabinet on the deal and announce it in the UK Parliament on Tuesday.

However, Tánaiste Micheál Martin said he believes there is a “distance to go yet” before a deal between the UK and the EU is over the line.

The UK and the EU have been embroiled in substantive negotiations over the workings of the Protocol, which was put in place to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit.

The Protocol has proven to be deeply unpopular with unionists and the DUP has collapsed the powersharing institutions at Stormont in protest at the arrangements.

A spokeswoman confirmed Sunak will meet Northern Ireland parties as part of the “engagement process”.

She said: “Whilst talks with the EU are ongoing, ministers continue to engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure any solution fixes the practical problems on the ground, meets our overarching objectives, and safeguards Northern Ireland’s place in the UK’s internal market.”

The Tánaiste has said he believed the UK Government wanted a consultation with the Northern Ireland parties on the negotiations.

He told RTÉ: “I think there is a distance to go yet. I don’t understate the challenges, but clearly the negotiations have been serious and substantive and trust has built up between the EU team and the UK team, but I think there is some time to go yet.”

Senior figures within the DUP and the European Research Group of the Tory party want any deal to remove the oversight of the European Court of Justice (ECJ) in Northern Ireland as well as deal with trading.

While it is understood the EU and the UK are close to signing off a deal that would reduce red tape on the movement of goods, there is no expectation that Brussels is willing to agree to end the application of EU law in the region.

The EU says a fundamental plank of the Protocol – namely that Northern Ireland traders can sell freely into the European single market – is dependent on the operation of EU rules in the region.

‘Fundamental’

DUP MP Sammy Wilson said it was “fundamental” that Northern Ireland was not separated legally from the rest of the UK.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, and asked if there is a system they would accept that involves oversight from the European Court of Justice, Mr Wilson said: “If the issue of being part of the single market rules and single market laws is removed from Northern Ireland, then there’s no need for the European Court of Justice.”

Asked if that is what he is calling for, he said: “It would ensure that Brexit actually applied to Northern Ireland, it would ensure that the UK Government had sovereignty over this part of the United Kingdom and that Northern Ireland was not separated legally from the rest of the United Kingdom as a result of the protocol.

“That’s fundamental. Indeed, that is not something that we have been asking for alone, the Government itself in its command paper last autumn, and in the Protocol Bill which is now stalled in the House of Lords, was demanding that as well and saying that if the EU did not come to that point in negotiations, that they would act unilaterally to ensure that that happened.”